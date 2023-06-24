MEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State commit Eric Pohlkamp invited to U.S. World Junior Showcase

BEMIDJI – One of Bemidji State’s top incoming recruits has been invited to the U.S. World Junior Showcase this summer.

Baxter’s Eric Pohlkamp is one of 16 defensemen selected to play at the showcase from July 27-Aug. 4 at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. The U.S. World Junior Showcase will determine Team USA’s roster for the next World Junior Championship – a tournament for the best under-20 players worldwide from Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Pohlkamp played two seasons for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the USHL. He tallied 16 goals and 35 points in 59 games during the 2022-23 slate, leading to a USHL Defenseman of the Year honor. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound right-shot blueliner will be eligible for the 2023 NLD draft next Wednesday and Thursday in Nashville.

Pohlkamp committed to Bemidji State in January of 2022.

