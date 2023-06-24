Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
MEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State commit Eric Pohlkamp invited to U.S. World Junior Showcase

The U.S. World Junior Showcase will determine Team USA’s roster for the next World Junior Championship – a tournament for the best under-20 players worldwide from Dec. 26-Jan. 5 Sweden.

PohlkampAAG.jpg
Eric Pohlkamp pictured during the BioSteel All-American Game on Jan. 16, 2023 in Plymouth, Mich.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Today at 12:45 PM

BEMIDJI – One of Bemidji State’s top incoming recruits has been invited to the U.S. World Junior Showcase this summer.

Baxter’s Eric Pohlkamp is one of 16 defensemen selected to play at the showcase from July 27-Aug. 4 at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. The U.S. World Junior Showcase will determine Team USA’s roster for the next World Junior Championship – a tournament for the best under-20 players worldwide from Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Pohlkamp played two seasons for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the USHL. He tallied 16 goals and 35 points in 59 games during the 2022-23 slate, leading to a USHL Defenseman of the Year honor. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound right-shot blueliner will be eligible for the 2023 NLD draft next Wednesday and Thursday in Nashville.

Pohlkamp committed to Bemidji State in January of 2022.

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado took over as sports editor at the Bemidji Pioneer in February 2023 after working as a sports reporter at the Alexandria Echo Press and sports editor of the Detroit Lakes Tribune, Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal newspaper group.

He graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with journalism and sports management degrees.

You can reach Jared at jrubado@bemidjipioneer.com or (218) 316-2613. Follow him on Twitter at @JaredRubadoBP.
