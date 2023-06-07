99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Beavers Hockey

MEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers to open 2023-24 season with Ice Breaker Tournament at Sanford Center

The Beavers begin the fresh schedule with an exhibition at Minnesota on Oct. 8 before officially opening the 34-game slate by co-hosting the 2023 Ice Breaker Tournament at Sanford Center in Oct. 13-4.

121422.S.BP.BSUMHKY Celebration.jpg
The Beavers celebrate after freshman Lleyton Roed scored a goal during the second period against Lake Superior State on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:34 PM

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji State men’s hockey team announced its full 2023-24 schedule Wednesday afternoon.

The Beavers begin the fresh schedule with an exhibition at the University of Minnesota on Oct. 8 before officially opening the 34-game slate by co-hosting the 2023 Ice Breaker Tournament at Sanford Center in Oct. 13-4.

“Year in and year out, we have one of the most challenging schedules in the nation and this year is no exception,” head coach Tom Serratore said. “We host 18 home games, including 10 games against teams who played in the NCAA tournament last year, as well as our traditional showdowns with regional rivals of Minnesota Duluth, St. Cloud State and North Dakota.”

The Beavers begin the 68th season of men’s hockey at Bemidji State and the 25th season of Division I hockey by hosting the non-conference tournament for the first time.

Following an exhibition game with Minnesota at the newly renovated Mariucci Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, Bemidji State will begin the Ice Breaker Tournament by hosting University of Wisconsin on Friday, Oct. 13 followed by Army, Saturday, Oct. 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ice Breaker Tournament, which began in 1997 in Madison, Wis., annually brings together four teams typically from different conferences, to celebrate the start of the college hockey season. College Hockey Inc. administers the Ice Breaker on behalf of the Hockey Commissioners Association.

“We’re also excited to co-host this year’s Ice Breaker with the University of North Dakota,” Serratore said. “This is a prestigious, traditional opening series of the college hockey season. We’re excited to host the Badgers for the first time since 2011-12 and to host Army for the first time since 2007-08. It all kicks off on October 13th and we can’t wait to drop that first puck.”

Following the tournament, Bemidji State will continue non-conference play with their first home-and-home series of the season and will face University of Minnesota Duluth. The Beavers will first travel to Duluth for game one of the series Friday, Oct. 20 before returning to Sanford Center for the series finale, Saturday, Oct. 21.

The Beavers will the play their first Central Collegiate Hockey Association series of the new season Oct. 27-28, with a home series against University of St. Thomas at Sanford Center.

Bemidji State will then travel to Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., for a series at Lake Superior State Nov. 3-4 before returning home for a series with Michigan Tech Nov. 10-11. The Beavers will travel to Minnesota State the following weekend to begin a four-game road trip ending with a non-conference series at regional rival North Dakota Thanksgiving weekend.

BSU then returns home to begin a four-game home stand following its first bye week of the season and will host Lake Superior State and Bowling Green Dec. 8-9 and 14-15, respectively.

The Beavers end play in the 2023 calendar year with a home-and-home series against St. Cloud State. Bemidji State will first host the Huskies Dec. 29 at Sanford Center before traveling to St. Cloud for the series finale on New Years Eve.

Bemidji State brings in the new year with a road series at Ferris State Jan. 5-6 and will then face Michigan Tech for the second time Jan. 19-20 in Houghton, Mich. The Beavers then host new CCHA member Augustana for the first time Feb. 2-3 but the series will be a non-conference affair until the Vikings become a full member in 2025-26.

ADVERTISEMENT

BSU then resumes play for league points Feb. 15-16 with a home series with Ferris State before facing St. Thomas again in Mendota Heights Feb. 23-24. The Beavers conclude the 2023-24 regular season at home Mar. 1-2 against 2023 Mason Cup Champions, Minnesota State.

The 2024 Mason Cup Playoffs are set to begin Mar. 8-10 with the quarterfinal round followed by the semifinals Mar. 16 and the championship game TBA. Teams will fight for the league’s automatic bid into the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Tournament set to begin Mar. 29-31.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Lucas Peltier / USA Today Sports
Beavers Hockey
Zach Whitecloud scores, Strong 3rd period lifts Knights over Panthers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final
June 03, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
092822.S.BP.BSUWHKY Taylor Nelson.jpg
Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State announces 2023-24 captains
June 02, 2023 11:10 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
012523.S.BP.BSUWHKY Gabbie Smith.jpg
Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State to open WCHA play on the road at St. Cloud State
May 12, 2023 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
060723.N.BP.JEFFDUNHAM.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Comedian Jeff Dunham to bring 'Still Not Canceled' tour to Bemidji
June 06, 2023 07:51 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BHS_Baseball web art.jpg
Prep
BASEBALL: Bemidji ends Section 8-4A run with elimination-game loss
June 06, 2023 07:16 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
102922.N.BP.WOMENUNITED - 6.jpg
Local
Mini Golf Classic set to raise funds for new Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter
June 06, 2023 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
020823.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Teddy bear toss.jpg
College
Rubado column: Revisiting the best moments from Bemidji State athletics in 2022-23
June 07, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado