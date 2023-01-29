MEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers lose late lead, suffer last-second defeat to Lake State

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team had its first regulation sweep of the season within reach.

The Beavers led Lake Superior State 2-1 on Saturday in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., and were poised to complete a sweep after their dramatic come-from-behind 3-2 victory on Friday. But Lake State returned the favor on Saturday, scoring twice in the third period – including the game-winner with 13 seconds left – to grab its own 3-2 win.

BSU (11-10-5, 9-6-3 CCHA) started the scoring with Ross Armour’s goal at 7:29 in the first period, but LSSU (5-21-2, 4-15-1 CCHA) answered with Harrison Roy’s strike on the power play 49 seconds into the second period. Bemidji State reclaimed the lead with Lleyton Roed’s goal at 2:03 in the second.

Lake State wasn’t done, though, and made its presence felt in the final frame. Jared Westcott scored at 10:56 to tie the game at 2-2, then Roy struck again with the dagger at 19:47 to give the Lakers a home win.

Gavin Enright started in goal for Bemidji State and finished with 16 saves, while LSSU’s Seth Eisele stopped 34 shots in net.

The Beavers return home to face Michigan Tech on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3-4, at the Sanford Center.

Lake Superior State 3, Bemidji State 2

BSU 1 1 0 -- 2

LSSU 0 1 2 -- 3

First period -- 1, BSU GOAL, Armour (Pickering), 7:29.

Second period -- 2, LSSU GOAL, Roy (Bengtsson, Bakos), 0:49, PP; 3, BSU GOAL, Roed (Zmolek), 2:03.

Third period -- 4, LSSU GOAL, Westcott (Willets, Craft), 10:56; 5, LSSU GOAL, Roy (Boudon, Bengtsson), 19:47.

Saves -- Enright (BSU) 16; Eisele (LSSU) 34.