Sports | Beavers Hockey
MEN'S HOCKEY: Beavers edged by Bowling Green in high-octane 3rd period

The Beavers had dug their way back from a 2-0 deficit, and Jackson Jutting’s unassisted goal tied the score in the third period. But Bowling Green ripped off three straight after that.

BSU_Hockey web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 14, 2023 09:52 PM
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio -- The game was right there, and then it wasn’t for the Bemidji State men’s hockey team against Bowling Green on Saturday night in Bowling Green, Ohio.

The Beavers had dug their way back from a 2-0 deficit, and Jackson Jutting’s unassisted goal tied the score at 4:55 in the third period. But Bowling Green ripped off three straight goals after that, burying BSU 5-2 to secure a weekend sweep.

The Falcons (14-12-0, 11-7-0 CCHA) scored first in the second period, as Chase Grescock lit the lamp at 3:15. Taylor Schneider added a goal on the power play at 12:32, but Mitchell Martan answered for Bemidji State (9-8-5, 7-4-3 CCHA) on its power play at 16:21 off assists from Lleyton Roed and Elias Rosén.

Jutting’s unassisted score made it 2-2 in the third, but BGSU retook the lead with Max Coyle’s goal at 6:38. Empty-netters by Ethan Scardina at 18:42 and Anton Malmstrom at 19:43 put the game out of reach.

Mattias Sholl recorded 24 saves in net for the Beavers, while Bowling Green’s Christian Stoever stopped 31.

BSU next returns home to face Northern Michigan on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20-21, at the Sanford Center.

Bowling Green 5, Bemidji State 2

BSU 0 1 1 -- 2

BGSU 0 2 3 -- 5

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, BGSU GOAL, Grescock (Swankler), 3:15; 2, BGSU GOAL, Schneider (Burke, Barber), 12:32, PP; 3, BSU GOAL, Martan (Roed, Rosén), 16:21, PP.

Third period -- 4, BSU GOAL, Jutting (unassisted), 4:55; 5, BGSU GOAL, Coyle (Schneider, Barber), 6:38; 6, BGSU GOAL, Scardina (Dougherty), 18:42, EN; 7, BGSU GOAL, Malmstrom (unassisted), 19:43.

Saves -- Sholl (BSU) 24; Stoever (BGSU) 31.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
