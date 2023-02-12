99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Beavers Hockey
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

MEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers blow out Bulldogs with 6 goals to retake home ice

Bemidji State busted out a souped-up offensive attack and leapfrogged Ferris State in the CCHA standings.

BSU_Hockey web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 11, 2023 09:50 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team busted out a souped-up offensive attack on Saturday in Big Rapids, Mich.

The Beavers tacked six goals onto the scoreboard against Ferris State, securing a series split with a dominant 6-2 road win. More importantly, BSU leapfrogged the Bulldogs in the CCHA standings and once again sits fourth in the conference – in position to host FSU on home ice in the first round of the conference playoffs.

Lleyton Roed scored first for Bemidji State (12-13-5, 10-9-3 CCHA) on the power play at 4:55 in the first period, then Elias Rosén added a second at 18:19. Ferris State’s Travis Shoudy scored unassisted to make it 2-1 at 2:44 in the second period.

After that, though, the Beavers made it a rout. Jackson Jutting scored at 14:58 on the power play, Alexander Lundman added a fourth at 16:02 and Kaden Pickering capped the middle frame with BSU’s fifth goal at 16:34.

The Bulldogs (12-14-4, 9-10-3 CCHA) briefly interrupted Bemidji State’s scoring surge with Brenden MacLaren’s power-play goal at 5:18 in the third period, but the Beavers sealed the 6-2 win with Aaron Myers’ capping score at 19:10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goaltender Mattias Sholl saved 19 shots on goal for Bemidji State, while FSU’s Noah Giesbrecht stopped 18 attempts. Logan Stein replaced Giesbrecht for the third period and stopped five.

Now one point ahead of Ferris State in the conference standings, the Beavers return home for the final time in the regular season to host Minnesota State on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, at the Sanford Center.

Bemidji State 6, Ferris State 2

BSU 2 3 1 -- 6

FSU 0 1 1 -- 2

First period -- 1, BSU GOAL, Roed (Jones, Armour), 4:55, PP; 2, BSU GOAL, Rosén (Roed, Magnuson), 18:19.

Second period -- 3, FSU GOAL, Shoudy (unassisted), 2:44; 4, BSU GOAL, Jutting (Flammang, Satosaari), 14:58, PP; 5, BSU GOAL, Lundman (Irey), 16:02; 6, BSU GOAL, Pickering (Martan), 16:34.

Third period -- 7, FSU GOAL, MacLaren (Pokorny, Venuto), 5:18, PP; 8, BSU GOAL, Myers (Acheson, Irey), 19:10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saves -- Sholl (BSU) 19; Giesbrecht (FSU) 18; Stein (FSU) 5.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERSMEN'S HOCKEY
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
BSU_Hockey web art.jpg
Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers shut out, fall to Mavericks after 4-goal 2nd period
Bemidji State was unable to find the back of the net despite outshooting Minnesota State 22-18. The middle frame made all the difference, as the Mavericks took home a 4-0 win.
February 11, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
021523.S.BP.BSUMBB Mohamed Kone.jpg
College
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Kone’s last-second layup edges Beavers past No. 23 MSUM
Kone displayed veteran poise in the midst of a thicket of vertically prolific MSUM defenders, maneuvering expertly through the forest to find a sliver of daylight and power the ball up onto the iron.
February 11, 2023 08:15 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
BSU_Basketball web art.jpg
College
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Dragons surge in overtime to top Beavers 68-60
The Beavers forced overtime when Isabel Majewski made a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left in regulation.
February 11, 2023 08:13 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
021523.S.BP.BSUWBB Sam Pogatchnik.jpg
College
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Wolves’ fourth-quarter spurt sinks Beavers 62-54
The Beavers (7-16, 4-15 NSIC) led 51-49 with just under five minutes remaining, but did not score again for nearly four minutes.
February 10, 2023 10:08 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report