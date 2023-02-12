MEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers blow out Bulldogs with 6 goals to retake home ice

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team busted out a souped-up offensive attack on Saturday in Big Rapids, Mich.

The Beavers tacked six goals onto the scoreboard against Ferris State, securing a series split with a dominant 6-2 road win. More importantly, BSU leapfrogged the Bulldogs in the CCHA standings and once again sits fourth in the conference – in position to host FSU on home ice in the first round of the conference playoffs.

Lleyton Roed scored first for Bemidji State (12-13-5, 10-9-3 CCHA) on the power play at 4:55 in the first period, then Elias Rosén added a second at 18:19. Ferris State’s Travis Shoudy scored unassisted to make it 2-1 at 2:44 in the second period.

After that, though, the Beavers made it a rout. Jackson Jutting scored at 14:58 on the power play, Alexander Lundman added a fourth at 16:02 and Kaden Pickering capped the middle frame with BSU’s fifth goal at 16:34.

The Bulldogs (12-14-4, 9-10-3 CCHA) briefly interrupted Bemidji State’s scoring surge with Brenden MacLaren’s power-play goal at 5:18 in the third period, but the Beavers sealed the 6-2 win with Aaron Myers’ capping score at 19:10.

Goaltender Mattias Sholl saved 19 shots on goal for Bemidji State, while FSU’s Noah Giesbrecht stopped 18 attempts. Logan Stein replaced Giesbrecht for the third period and stopped five.

Now one point ahead of Ferris State in the conference standings, the Beavers return home for the final time in the regular season to host Minnesota State on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, at the Sanford Center.

Bemidji State 6, Ferris State 2

BSU 2 3 1 -- 6

FSU 0 1 1 -- 2

First period -- 1, BSU GOAL, Roed (Jones, Armour), 4:55, PP; 2, BSU GOAL, Rosén (Roed, Magnuson), 18:19.

Second period -- 3, FSU GOAL, Shoudy (unassisted), 2:44; 4, BSU GOAL, Jutting (Flammang, Satosaari), 14:58, PP; 5, BSU GOAL, Lundman (Irey), 16:02; 6, BSU GOAL, Pickering (Martan), 16:34.

Third period -- 7, FSU GOAL, MacLaren (Pokorny, Venuto), 5:18, PP; 8, BSU GOAL, Myers (Acheson, Irey), 19:10.

Saves -- Sholl (BSU) 19; Giesbrecht (FSU) 18; Stein (FSU) 5.

