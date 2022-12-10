SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Beavers Hockey
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

MEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers blow late lead, lose in overtime to last-place Lakers

The Beavers held a 2-1 lead heading into the third period, but Lake Superior State wouldn’t go quietly.

BSU_Hockey web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 09, 2022 11:37 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI -- It was all set up for the Bemidji State men’s hockey team.

The Beavers held a 2-1 lead heading into the third period on Friday at the Sanford Center, looking to lock down a Lake Superior State team that had claimed only two points in CCHA play through eight conference games. But the Lakers wouldn’t go quietly, and Jacob Bengtsson netted a shorthanded, extra-attacker goal at 19:36 to tie the score at 2-2.

That sent the contest to overtime, and Brandon Puricelli scored for LSSU at 1:52, notching two points for the visitors and leaving BSU empty-handed.

Mitchell Martan gave Bemidji State (6-5-4, 4-2-3 CCHA) its first goal, scoring after stealing the puck at the blue line and converting a five-hole shot at 10:28 in the first period. Aaron Myers doubled it up with a score at 4:51 in the second, but Logan Jenuwine countered for Lake State with a goal at 18:28.

The third period was barren of scoring until Bengtsson’s late equalizer, and Puricelli’s extra-session strike sent the Lakers (2-11-2, 1-7-1 CCHA) off with the overtime win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mattias Sholl saved 26 shots in goal for BSU, while Lake State’s Ethan Langenegger stopped 32.

Bemidji State concludes its series with the Lakers at 6:07 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, back at the Sanford Center.

Lake Superior State 3, Bemidji State 2 (OT)

LSSU 0 1 1 1 -- 3

BSU 1 1 0 0 -- 2

First period -- 1, BSU GOAL, Martan (unassisted), 10:28.

Second period -- 2, BSU GOAL, Myers (Irey, Zmolek), 4:51; 3, LSSU GOAL, Jenuwine (Boudon), 18:28.

Third period -- 4, LSSU GOAL, Bengtsson (Boudon, Tritt), 19:36, SH, EA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overtime – 5, LSSU GOAL, Puricelli (Bengtsson, Boudon), 1:52, 3v3.

Saves -- Sholl (BSU) 26; Langenegger (LSSU) 32.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERSMEN'S HOCKEY
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Ta'lon Cooper looks to pass while Chicago State Cougars forward Tehshaundre Cole (23) defends on Dec. 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers hold off Chicago State in final minute
Chicago State missed a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left allowing Minnesota to escape with the win
December 22, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
112322.S.BP.BSUWHKY-ASSISTANTS 9
Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State adds sibling, local products in 2023 class
Forward Talya Hendrickson (Warroad), forward Kate Johnson (Warroad), defenseman Olivia Dronen (Moorhead) and defenseman Riley Reeves (Woodbury) will join the Beavers in time for the 2023-24 season.
December 21, 2022 06:11 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
110321.S.BP.BSUMHKY Tom Serratore timeout.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Fergus Falls alum among 4 new Beavers in signing class
Bemidji State men’s hockey head coach Tom Serratore announced the addition of four new players to the Beavers’ signing class, including a former Fergus Falls Otter.
December 21, 2022 04:32 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
113022.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Defense.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Lewandowski, Sholl honored by CCHA after sweep of MSU
Bemidji State pulled down two CCHA player of the week awards on Monday after sweeping Minnesota State for the first time since 2006.
December 19, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report