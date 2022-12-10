MEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers blow late lead, lose in overtime to last-place Lakers

BEMIDJI -- It was all set up for the Bemidji State men’s hockey team.

The Beavers held a 2-1 lead heading into the third period on Friday at the Sanford Center, looking to lock down a Lake Superior State team that had claimed only two points in CCHA play through eight conference games. But the Lakers wouldn’t go quietly, and Jacob Bengtsson netted a shorthanded, extra-attacker goal at 19:36 to tie the score at 2-2.

That sent the contest to overtime, and Brandon Puricelli scored for LSSU at 1:52, notching two points for the visitors and leaving BSU empty-handed.

Mitchell Martan gave Bemidji State (6-5-4, 4-2-3 CCHA) its first goal, scoring after stealing the puck at the blue line and converting a five-hole shot at 10:28 in the first period. Aaron Myers doubled it up with a score at 4:51 in the second, but Logan Jenuwine countered for Lake State with a goal at 18:28.

The third period was barren of scoring until Bengtsson’s late equalizer, and Puricelli’s extra-session strike sent the Lakers (2-11-2, 1-7-1 CCHA) off with the overtime win.

Mattias Sholl saved 26 shots in goal for BSU, while Lake State’s Ethan Langenegger stopped 32.

Bemidji State concludes its series with the Lakers at 6:07 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, back at the Sanford Center.

Lake Superior State 3, Bemidji State 2 (OT)

LSSU 0 1 1 1 -- 3

BSU 1 1 0 0 -- 2

First period -- 1, BSU GOAL, Martan (unassisted), 10:28.

Second period -- 2, BSU GOAL, Myers (Irey, Zmolek), 4:51; 3, LSSU GOAL, Jenuwine (Boudon), 18:28.

Third period -- 4, LSSU GOAL, Bengtsson (Boudon, Tritt), 19:36, SH, EA.

Overtime – 5, LSSU GOAL, Puricelli (Bengtsson, Boudon), 1:52, 3v3.

Saves -- Sholl (BSU) 26; Langenegger (LSSU) 32.