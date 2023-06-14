Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, June 14

Beavers Hockey

MEN'S HOCKEY: Andrew Magera joins Bemidji State as assistant coach

Andrew Magera will oversee the forwards for the Beaver bench and serve as the program's recruiting coordinator. He brings more than eight years of experience coaching at a variety of level.

DSCF0415.JPG
Fargo Force head coach Nick Oliver, left, and assistant coach Andrew Magera watch play against Sioux Falls on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Scheels Arena in Fargo.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:40 PM

BEMIDJI — Andrew Magera, currently an assistant coach and director of scouting with the United States Hockey League Fargo Force, will join the Bemidji State men’s hockey staff as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, BSU head coach Tom Serratore announced on Wednesday.

Magera, a native of Sioux Falls, S.D., spent the last two years with the Fargo Force where the team finished its 2022-23 season with a 40-14-8 record and won the franchise's first USHL regular-season title and the Western Conference Championship.

"I am honored and thrilled to be a member of the coaching staff at Bemidji State," Magera said in a release. "I am looking forward to the opportunity to carry on the storied tradition of Beaver Hockey."

As a member of the BSU Men's Hockey staff, Magera will oversee the forwards for the Beaver bench and serve as the program's recruiting coordinator. He brings more than eight years of experience coaching at a variety of levels.

"Andrew will be a strong addition to our staff," Serratore said in a release. "He has a well-rounded skill set as a coach and a recruiter and experience at the highest levels of junior and college hockey. He understands the game and brings a good feel for player development, as well as a reputation as a respected up-and-coming young recruiter. We couldn't be more pleased to have him join our staff."

Matt Cullen, three-time Stanley Cup champion and part of the Fargo Force's ownership group since 2022, has closely followed Magera and his work with players and coaches.

"Andrew is an extremely motivated and intelligent young coach," Cullen said. "He added a lot to our coaching staff in Fargo. His on-ice skill work with our players played a large role in their success and continued development throughout the year. He'll be a great addition to the Bemidji State coaching staff."

Magera got his start in coaching in 2014 working with the U14 and U16 Sioux Falls Junior Stampede AAA program. He later spent time with the Idaho IceCats (WSHL) where the team won the 2017-2018 Northwest Division Championship and finished with a 44-4-3 record.

Prior to joining the Fargo Force, Magera served as the volunteer assistant coach with his alma mater Penn State University for three seasons, including the 2019-2020 season when Penn State won the Big Ten regular season with a 20-10-4 record. He earned his bachelor's degree from Penn State in 2021.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
