MEN'S HOCKEY: Andrew Magera eager to return to college game at Bemidji State

In the weeks leading up to the USHL Draft, Andrew Magera spoke on the phone with Bemidji State men’s hockey head coach Tom Serratore.

The Fargo Force was eyeing Eddie Revenig, a BSU commit out of Edina. Magera, an assistant coach and the director of scouting for the Force in 2022-23, inquired about the 5-foot-10, 17-year-old defenseman in a conversation with the Bemidji brass. During that phone call, Serratore told Magera he’d likely soon have an opening for an assistant coach.

“The ball got rolling pretty quick,” Magera said. “Getting a chance to work with Tom and Travis (Winter) is incredible. They’re such well-respected coaches in the hockey world, not just Division I college hockey. In juniors, (youth) and high school hockey, they have a great reputation as coaches and human beings. Getting a chance to work with good people is as important, if not more important, than where you work.”

The USHL Draft began on Tuesday, May 2. A day earlier, Bemidji State announced the retirement of assistant coach Mike Gibbons. On Wednesday, May 19, Magera coached his final game for the Force in the Clark Cup Championship.

“Shortly after the season ended – the next day – that’s when things picked up,” Magera said.

On Wednesday, June 14, Magera was officially named the Beavers’ assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. He spent two seasons in Fargo after three years as a volunteer assistant at Penn State from 2019-21.

“I think he’s a future superstar in the coaching ranks,” Serratore said. “The biggest thing is that he’s got scouting experience. He’s scouted a lot as the director of scouting with the Force, which I like. He’s got a lot of hunger and a lot of want. He wants to be a great coach, and he’s really committed. I think we hit a home run.”

On Saturday, July 1, NCAA men’s and women’s hockey teams can add another full-time assistant coach, eliminating the distinction of volunteer assistant coaches. Serratore said the Bemidji State men’s hockey team will add another assistant in the coming weeks to join him, Magera and Winter.

Magera’s path to Bemidji

Magera, a Sioux Falls, S.D., native, began his post-playing career in the Sioux Falls Stampede system as a youth hockey coach. He contacted Cary Eades, the current general manager and president of hockey operations for the Force.

Eades’ coaching career is well-documented , including head coaching stints at the high school level in Warroad and in the USHL in Sioux Falls and Fargo. He also served as an assistant and associate head coach for North Dakota for 15 years.

“I met him through a family friend while I was still playing,” Magera said of Eades. “I sent him a text message once I started getting into coaching, and he was so great with me. He was in Fargo at the time, and he told me to come down to Sioux City with them for a weekend while they were on the road. He told me to spend an evening with the coaching staff, see how they do things and shadow them.”

Magera got his junior hockey coaching career started in Boise, Idaho, during the 2017-18 season with the Idaho IceCats in the WSHL. It was there he met John Olver, another longtime coach at many levels. Their relationship was forged through the game they love, making the long hours of junior hockey worthwhile.

“At that level, you’re not just coaching,” Magera said of his time in Boise. “You wear a lot of different hats. You’re a recruiting coordinator, housing coordinator, director of education for the guys that are still in school and moving on to college hockey. You’re booking meals and travel. It was all just flying by the seat of my pants.”

Andrew Magera coaches a game for the Fargo Force during the 2022-23 USHL season. Magera coached for the Fargo Force from 2021-23 before joining the Bemidji State men's hockey coaching staff on June 14, 2023. Contributed / Fargo Force

A year later, Magera took a volunteer coaching position at Penn State. He worked under Guy Gadowsky – the Nittany Lions’ only head coach since the inception of the program at the Division I level in 2012-13.

“They built that program from the ground up, and I got there at a great time while it was cooking and hot,” Magera said. “It was so fun to see the university and the community rally around the hockey program, even though the football and wrestling programs are so big-time. The whole staff is special people.”

Magera moved back to the Midwest in 2021 to join the Force. In his two years in the USHL, Fargo posted a record of 73-48-8-6, including a runner-up Clark Cup Championship run this past season.

The Force is littered with respected hockey minds. Along with Eades, former Minnesota Wild forward Matt Cullen is a minority owner of the team. Magera said he was fortunate to learn from a plethora of impactful hockey minds.

“They care about the players, the player’s experience and their development,” Magera continued. “That functions all the way through the staff down to the student-assistant equipment manager. In giving everybody a chance to succeed, the team has a lot more success, the community rallies a little bit more and you just get a little bit closer with the people you work with in the culture there.”

A bigger pool of players

Magera is eager to move to Bemidji later this summer. Getting settled into the area will help him connect with his new community. He’s also looking forward to rejoining the college ranks after the grueling junior hockey calendar.

“The 60-game season in junior hockey is long,” Magera said. “By game 48 on a Tuesday afternoon, it’s a little harder to get up for. I’m looking forward to getting back to the passion and the closeness of college hockey. And, of course, capitalizing on the good returning players we have here at Bemidji State.”

The Beavers are coming off a 14-17-5 season and a first-round exit in the CCHA Tournament. However, with a healthy mix of veteran leaders returning and a promising class of incoming freshmen, BSU has a roster that could do some damage in 2023-24.

While Magera has one eye focused on what’s to come in Bemidji State’s next campaign, his other eye is pointed toward building the next base of Beavers.

“A big part of my role (in Fargo) was getting on the road and scouting,” Magera said. “The best resources you can have are the other scouts, the player’s family advisors and the other coaches that are out there with you. … It’s not just about going into the rink and having the best notes when you walk out. It’s about having the information about the player’s family, their educational goals, hockey goals and where they want to be next.”

That group of potential BSU players grew when the NCAA allowed existing college athletes to transfer without waiving a year of eligibility. When the transfer portal spawned on Oct. 15, 2018, more doors opened for college coaches and players alike in all NCAA sports.

Fargo Force head coach Nick Oliver, left, and assistant coach Andrew Magera watch play against Sioux Falls on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Scheels Arena in Fargo. Rob Beer / The Rink Live

“It just means the pool of potential Bemidji State Beavers gets a little bigger,” Magera said. “It means that as a staff, we need to stay a little more plugged in that we track through junior hockey onto college. They might become available in a year or two. It’s stuff like never burning bridges and staying on top of things, staying plugged into the hockey world and being knowledgeable of the players that may enter the portal.”

Magera and Serratore noted the importance of building relationships when it comes to recruiting top-end players, adding that Magera’s past experience will help to continue bringing in recruits that fit Bemidji State’s mold.

“It adds a few more phone calls each day,” Magera added. “We need to see what the situation is for kids that are in the portal, see what their family situation is. I think it forces the different programs around the country to look outside of just winning games with the players that are locked into a school for four years. Now, it’s a lot more about what kind of experience we are giving the players, are they getting better and can they see that development on top of our team’s success.”