Sports Beavers Hockey

MEN’S HOCKEY: 17 Beavers named Academic All-CCHA, 10 named Scholar-Athletes

Seventeen Bemidji State men's hockey student-athletes have been named to the CCHA All-Academic Team, with 10 earning CCHA Scholar-Athlete recognition.

022223.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Celebration.jpg
The Beavers celebrate after a 2-1 victory over Minnesota State on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:19 AM

BEMIDJI – Seventeen Bemidji State men's hockey student-athletes have been named to the CCHA All-Academic Team, with 10 earning CCHA Scholar-Athlete recognition.

A total of 135 student-athletes within the CCHA have been recognized for maintaining a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher (on a 4.0 scale). In addition, 71 student-athletes have earned CCHA Scholar-Athlete Team honors for achieving a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

The Beavers’ representatives on the All-Academic Team are Ross Armour (senior, Marketing Communications); Brad Belisle (senior, English Education); Michael Carr (senior, Community Health); Gavin Enright, (junior, Exercise Science); Tony Follmer (sophomore, Business Administration); Carter Jones (senior, Business Administration); Austin Jouppi (junior, Exercise Science); Donte Lawson (sophomore, Criminal Justice); Jakub Lewandowski (sophomore, Business Administration); Kyle Looft, (senior, Environmental Studies); Alexander Lundman (sophomore, Business Administration); Will Magnuson (sophomore, Business Administration); Aaron Myers (junior, Business Administration); Jack Powell (junior, Exercise Science); Elias Rosén, (senior, Sport Management); Mattias Sholl (sophomore, Marketing Communications); and Jere Vaisanen (sophomore, Business Administration).

Belisle, Enright, Follmer, Looft, Lundman, Magnuson, Myers, Powell, Rosén and Vaisanen were also named Scholar-Athletes.

By Pioneer Staff Report
