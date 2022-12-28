HOCKEY: Kendra Fortin, Donte Lawson’s gratitude inspires organ donor activism

BEMIDJI – Organ donation has been essential for Bemidji State hockey players Donte Lawson and Kendra Fortin.

Without it, their families would be shattered, their lives incomplete. And now, they want others to know just how impactful registering as a donor can be.

“You're basically saving lives,” said Lawson, a sophomore forward on BSU’s men’s team. “All you have to do is just sign a piece of paper or put it on your driver's license, and you’re a donor.”

Lawson’s younger brother Dominik has required kidney transplants three times to prolong his life, and each time, the Lawsons were at the mercy of donor availability.

“You can go in and get your blood drawn, see your blood type, and if you have the right and healthy kidney, like the three my brother had, they saved his life every single time,” Lawson said. “So I feel like that's the importance: You're saving people's lives.”

Fortin, a sophomore defenseman on the women’s team, wanted to do something to raise awareness of the issue after her experience with her father Cory’s kidney transplant. So she went about formulating a plan, and the idea behind Bemidji State’s first-ever Organ Donation Awareness Game on Dec. 3 was born.

“I've been talking about doing an organ donation awareness weekend since before I even came to Bemidji,” Fortin said. “(Assistant coach Emma Terres-Sobieck) has been amazing with trying to get everything sorted out. When I found out that we were actually going to do it, I asked Donte if he'd be comfortable doing it with me. Because when you can show it not only affects one side of Bemidji hockey but it affects both sides, the men's and women's, it was just that much more powerful. Overall, it was amazing. And it created a lot of awareness, I believe.”

Finding a match

Bemidji State sophomore Kendra Fortin, left, and her father Cory have banded together with their family in service of raising awareness for organ donation. Contributed

The Fortin and Lawson families both have extensive history with organ failure and the urgency it creates. Cory Fortin was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure in 2012. In 2017, he started peritoneal dialysis to help extend his life. In 2020, Kendra created a “Kidney for Cory” campaign to help raise awareness for organ donations and help find her dad a match. On June 25, 2021, a kidney from a deceased donor was found.

“I had a website made to discuss the different aspects of it and why I was doing it,” Fortin said of the campaign. “But it also helped raise a lot of awareness for organ donation (in general). I didn't want the focus just to be on kidneys, because there's so many families that need any organ, not just a kidney.”

Dominik Lawson was born three months premature on June 10, 2005, without either kidney functioning. After relocating from Taconite to the Ronald McDonald House in Minneapolis, the Lawson family found out that Dominik’s mother, Kelly, was a perfect donor match for Dominik. When Dominik reached 20 pounds in May 2006, Kelly donated a kidney to Dominik and the transplant took place. Two weeks later, though, the family discovered the kidney had failed.

They returned to the Ronald McDonald House, and a full year later, another match was found from a family who was at the children’s hospital at the same time as the Lawsons. That transplant was successful until 2018, when the family received news that the second kidney was failing and Dominik was in need of another donor.

Another year passed, and in 2019, they received news that a match from a deceased donor was found and Dominik was a candidate. After a successful third surgery, Dominik is now a junior in high school and is in healthy standing.

“Basically when it happened, we had to pick up and move,” Donte said. “And ever since then, it's been down to Minneapolis (and then) back home my whole life, basically. It was a struggle at first, but after a while, it's life or death for my little brother. So we got through it.”

‘I’ll never forget it’

Bemidji State's Donte Lawson (8) controls the puck along the boards in the third period against Ferris State on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Dominik and the Lawson family were honored with a ceremonial puck drop before the Beaver men’s game against St. Thomas on Dec. 3, which served as the second portion of BSU’s inaugural Organ Donation Awareness Game. Earlier that day, the Fortin family was honored before the women’s hockey game against Wisconsin.

“I'll never forget it,” Donte said. “And I know (Dominik) won't either, and my whole family. We can't thank everybody enough for letting that happen. He had a smile on his face all day. I got to show him the locker room, the weight room, the training room. He's never been over to campus, so I brought him to my dorm in Linden Hall and he had a really good time.”

Kendra, just in her second year with the Beavers, hopes to carry the brand-new tradition forward beyond this season -- even after she finishes up her hockey career at Bemidji State.

“That's something my dad and I have always discussed, is we know how it feels to be able to be a family that's received an organ donation,” she said. “Raising awareness is so simple. … To be able to continue this is amazing, and you can never raise too much awareness. It's something that my family will forever raise awareness for, so to be able to come back to my roots of Bemidji State would definitely be amazing to continue this when I'm gone.”

Bemidji State's Kendra Fortin (26) fights for the puck in the first period against Wisconsin on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

For the Lawson circle, organ donation’s personal touch has inspired universal participation.

“I would do anything to keep him going and alive,” Donte said of Dominik. “... All my family members now, they might not have been before the occasion happened, but now everybody I know, family and friends are all donors because of it.”

If you are interested in becoming a donor, visit organdonor.gov in the United States or beadonor.ca in Canada.

