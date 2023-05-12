99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State to open WCHA play on the road at St. Cloud State

The 2023-24 season will be the 26th season of women’s hockey at Bemidji State.

012523.S.BP.BSUWHKY Gabbie Smith.jpg
Bemidji State junior Gabbie Smith (20) controls the puck during the second period against Minnesota on Jan. 20, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:30 AM

BLOOMINGTON – In conjunction with the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, the Bemidji State women’s hockey team announced its 28-game, 2023-24 league schedule on Wednesday morning. The 2023-24 season will be the 26th season of women’s hockey at BSU.

Here is the full schedule

Bemidji State opens the new league season on the road at St. Cloud State Oct. 13-14.

The Beavers’ first two series for six league points will be on the road as they will travel to play the defending National Champions, Wisconsin, Oct. 20-21st. BSU then closes out play in October with its first WCHA home series at Sanford Center by hosting cross-state rival Minnesota Duluth.

Bemidji State will then host all its league games at Sanford Center in November, beginning Nov. 3-4, with a series against 2022-23 WCHA regular season champions Ohio State. The Beavers then host Minnesota State Nov. 17-18 to conclude the homestand.

The Beavers begin play in December with a road trip against the defending WCHA Final Faceoff Champions, Minnesota, Dec. 1-2, and will resume play in the Beavers’ first meeting against St. Thomas in Mendota Heights, Dec. 8-9.

The second half of the 2023-24 league schedule will begin on Jan. 12-13 for the Beavers with their final series against Minnesota Duluth in Duluth. The Beavers will then host the next two series against Minnesota Jan. 19-20 and St. Thomas Jan. 26-27th.

The final month of the regular season will begin with a road trip to Columbus, Ohio, to take on Ohio State, Feb. 2-3. The Beavers will return home to host Wisconsin the following weekend and then travel to Mankato to take on Minnesota State, Feb. 16-17. Bemidji State will end its 2023-24 regular season at home at Sanford Center by hosting St. Cloud State Feb. 23-24.

