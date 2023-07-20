6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Brock Kautz set to join Bemidji State men’s hockey coaching staff

Brock Kautz will join the Bemidji State men's hockey team as an assistant coach, Beavers’ head coach Tom Serratore announced on Thursday.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:04 PM

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji State men’s hockey team found its fourth coach.

Brock Kautz will join the staff as an assistant coach, Beavers’ head coach Tom Serratore announced on Thursday. Kautz, a native of Rochester, spent the past season with the Norsemen, helping lead the team to a third-place finish in the Central Division and a first-round playoff upset win over the Aberdeen Wings.

"I am very grateful to be joining the Bemidji State coaching staff," Kautz said in a release. "I am excited to be a part and carry on the great tradition that has been established at Bemidji State University."

At BSU, Kautz will oversee the goalies and will assist in all aspects of coaching, player development and recruiting.

"Brock's played and coached at a high level," Serratore said in a release. "He understands the game and brings a strong skill set to our coaching staff. We're excited to have him on board."

Kautz got his start in coaching in 2020 serving as an assistant coach and goalie coach at Hudson High School in Wisconsin. Following his time there, he joined the Minnesota Magicians, another NAHL team, for nearly two years serving as the goalie coach.

Kautz graduated from the University of Minnesota earning a bachelor's degree in sports management in 2019. He was a four-year goalie for the Gophers as he was part of two-straight Big Ten regular-season championships, was a four-year letter winner and three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.

