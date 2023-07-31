Bemidji State hockey season tickets go on sale Aug. 4

BEMIDJI – Bemidji State hockey season ticket packages for the upcoming 2023-24 season will go on sale this Friday, Aug. 4.

Season ticket prices begin at $225 per seat and include free parking, admission to all BSU women’s hockey games, and exclusive opportunities to purchase CCHA Playoff tickets.

At $325 per seat, purchasers are making an automatic donation to support Beaver Pride – a scholarship fund for BSU student-athletes. Beaver Pride supporters are eligible for preferred seating locations, special recognition, invitations to special events with players and coaches and the opportunity to network with fellow Beaver Pride Supporters.

To become a season ticket holder or renew, contact the Sanford Center ticket office at 218-441-4031 or visit the Sanford Center page at www.ticketmaster.com

Season ticket holders can attend 18 regular season home games at the Sanford Center beginning Oct. 13-14 with the 2023 Ice Breaker Tournament, co-hosted by the Beavers and North Dakota. BSU will face Wisconsin and Army in nonconference action.

BSU will also host nonconference Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State for one game of a home-and-home series on Oct. 21 and Dec. 29, respectively.

“Year in and year out, we have one of the most challenging schedules in the nation, and this year is no exception,” said head coach Tom Serratore in a release. “We host 18 home games, including 10 games against teams who played in the NCAA tournament last year, as well as our traditional showdowns with regional rivals of Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State.”

Season ticket holders can also attend 14 games of CCHA action, highlighted by games against Minnesota State, Michigan Tech, Northern Michigan and Augustana.

For more information on the Bemidji State men’s hockey program, tickets or schedules, visit BSUBeavers.com, follow the Beavers on Twitter or Instagram (@BSUBeaversMHKY) or like them on Facebook (facebook.com/BSUBeavers).