Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Beavers Hockey

Bemidji State hockey season tickets go on sale Aug. 4

Bemidji State hockey season ticket packages for the upcoming 2023-24 season will go on sale this Friday, Aug. 4.

120722.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Celebration.jpg
The Beavers celebrate after senior Will Zmolek scored during the third period against St. Thomas on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:47 PM

BEMIDJI – Bemidji State hockey season ticket packages for the upcoming 2023-24 season will go on sale this Friday, Aug. 4.

Season ticket prices begin at $225 per seat and include free parking, admission to all BSU women’s hockey games, and exclusive opportunities to purchase CCHA Playoff tickets.

At $325 per seat, purchasers are making an automatic donation to support Beaver Pride – a scholarship fund for BSU student-athletes. Beaver Pride supporters are eligible for preferred seating locations, special recognition, invitations to special events with players and coaches and the opportunity to network with fellow Beaver Pride Supporters.

To become a season ticket holder or renew, contact the Sanford Center ticket office at 218-441-4031 or visit the Sanford Center page at www.ticketmaster.com

Season ticket holders can attend 18 regular season home games at the Sanford Center beginning Oct. 13-14 with the 2023 Ice Breaker Tournament, co-hosted by the Beavers and North Dakota. BSU will face Wisconsin and Army in nonconference action.

ADVERTISEMENT

BSU will also host nonconference Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State for one game of a home-and-home series on Oct. 21 and Dec. 29, respectively.

“Year in and year out, we have one of the most challenging schedules in the nation, and this year is no exception,” said head coach Tom Serratore in a release. “We host 18 home games, including 10 games against teams who played in the NCAA tournament last year, as well as our traditional showdowns with regional rivals of Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State.”

Season ticket holders can also attend 14 games of CCHA action, highlighted by games against Minnesota State, Michigan Tech, Northern Michigan and Augustana.

For more information on the Bemidji State men’s hockey program, tickets or schedules, visit BSUBeavers.com, follow the Beavers on Twitter or Instagram (@BSUBeaversMHKY) or like them on Facebook (facebook.com/BSUBeavers).

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
022223.S.BP.BSUWHKY Calli Forsberg.jpg
Beavers Hockey
Beavers announce nonconference opponents, complete 2023-24 schedule
3d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
1946533+BSU_Hockey.jpg
Beavers Hockey
17 from Bemidji State hockey tabbed AHCA All-American Scholars
6d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
071923.S.BP.WHITECLOUD 5.jpg
Members Only
Beavers Hockey
Q&A: Zach Whitecloud shares Stanley Cup experience
Jul 23
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT-SAT Nick Schaefer 1.jpg
Sports
Nick Schaefer overcomes slow start to win 3rd Birchmont championship
1d ago
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
020621.N.BP.LICENSECENTER4.jpg
Lifestyle
Generations: In line at the DMV, just ask what would Disney do?
2d ago
 · 
By  Sue Bruns, Special to the Pioneer
072923.N.BP.POMJULY MH 1.jpg
Local
Photos of the month: Swimming through summer
2d ago
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
scarlet-tanager-8071232.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Blane Klemek Outdoors: Scarlet tanagers are one of Minnesota's most brilliantly-colored birds
2d ago
 · 
By  Blane Klemek