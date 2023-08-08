Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Beavers Hockey

Beavers welcome Amber Fryklund's return to women's coaching staff

After a three-year hiatus, Amber Fryklund has rejoined the Bemidji State women's hockey coaching staff and will return as the associate head coach.

041520.S.BP.FRYKLUND.jpg
Amber Fryklund is returning as the Bemidji State women's hockey associate head coach for the 2023-23 season. Fryklund is a Bemidji State alum and a 2021 inductee into the BSU Athletics Hall of Fame.
BSU Photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:33 PM

BEMIDJI — After a three-year hiatus, Amber Fryklund has rejoined the Bemidji State women's hockey coaching staff and will return as the associate head coach.

“We are very excited to have coach Fryklund rejoin our program,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said in a release. “Amber was a big part of some of our programs most successful seasons and has always been a tremendous ambassador for our program, our university and our community as well. I am excited our student-athletes will have a tremendous role model and mentor in coach Fryklund. She is someone who will bring experience and passion to our group.”

Announced by athletic director Britt Lauritsen on Tuesday, Aug. 8, Fryklund rejoins the Beaver coaching staff after a career in teaching. She served as an assistant professor of human performance, sport and health at Bemidji State following her leave of the program after the 2019-20 season. Before her career change, Fryklund spent nine seasons on the BSU Women’s Hockey coaching staff and the last four as associate head coach.

During her time behind the bench, Fryklund helped guide the Beavers to two 20-win seasons and a WCHA Final Face-off championship game appearance. She also helped coach a WCHA Player of the Year, WCHA Defensive Player of the Year, 14 All-WCHA honorees and two All-Americans.

Fryklund established herself as one of the greatest players to play for the Bemidji State women’s hockey program. In just three seasons and 100 games, she is still the program’s all-time leading scorer with 59 goals and 63 assists for 122 points. She was the first BSU women’s player to break the 100-point barrier and owns two of the top three single-season point totals in program history, including a BSU-record 49-point 2000-01 season. A two-time All-WCHA Second Team selection, Fryklund was the first BSU player to earn All-WCHA honors in 2001-02 and led the BSU women’s hockey team to back-to-back appearances in the WCHA Tournament in 2002 and 2003.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fryklund was inducted into the Bemidji State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021.

Fryklund, a Hibbing native, is also known as a pioneer of girls hockey in Minnesota. She was a Ms. Minnesota Hockey finalist in her prep days at Hibbing High School, co-head coach of the Duluth Northern Stars from 2003-09 and an assistant coach for the Proctor-Hermantown-Marshall Mirage during the 2009-11 seasons.

In addition, Fryklund has worked hockey camps across the state of Minnesota and works with the Minnesota Hockey High Performance Girl’s 15 development program. She has also spent time working with USA Hockey development camps and has served on the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Ice Hockey Rules Committee.

Fryklund received her degree in physical education teaching K-12 from Bemidji State in 2003 and her master's degree in educational leadership from Minnesota Duluth in 2007. She received her doctorate degree in higher education administration from St. Cloud State University in 2019.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT-SAT Nick Schaefer 3.jpg
Sports
Best of July: The Bemidji Pioneer's monthly sports rewind
6d ago
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
112322.S.BP.BSUWHKY-ASSISTANTS 7
Beavers Hockey
Minnesota Duluth adds Emma Sobieck as assistant coach
Aug 1
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
120722.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Celebration.jpg
Beavers Hockey
Bemidji State hockey season tickets go on sale Aug. 4
Jul 31
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080923.N.BP.DRAGONBOAT 13 HydraHeads.jpg
News
HydraHeads make it a decade, win 10th Dragon Boat Race title
2d ago
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
080523.N.BP.BADGEPINNING 4.jpg
Local
6 new firefighters sworn in at Bemidji Fire Department badge-pinning ceremony
3d ago
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken
Acme Tools web art.jpg
Business
Acme Tools celebrates 75 years in business
21h ago
 · 
By  David Olson
IMG_2082.jpg
Northland Outdoors
FISH TALES: Wyatt Bond lands huge pike from Rognlien Park pier
22h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report