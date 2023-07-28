Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Beavers Hockey

Beavers announce non-conference opponents, complete 2023-23 schedule

Bemidji State women’s hockey head coach Jim Scanlan unveiled the program's non-conference opponents to complete the Beavers' 2023-24 schedule.

022223.S.BP.BSUWHKY Calli Forsberg.jpg
Bemidji State junior Calli Forsberg (17) passes the puck during the first period against Minnesota Duluth on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
July 27, 2023 at 11:52 PM

BEMIDJI – Bemidji State women’s hockey head coach Jim Scanlan unveiled the program's non-conference opponents to complete the Beavers' 2023-24 schedule. The Beavers will drop the puck on Sept. 23-24 at Lindenwood to kick-start the 34-game slate.

Bemidji State's non-conference schedule will consist of a road trip to Lindenwood to kick-off the season followed by its first home series at Sanford Center against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Oct. 6-7. The Beavers will then begin their 28-game WCHA schedule at St. Cloud State on Oct. 13-14.

Following seven consecutive WCHA series, the Beavers will travel east On Dec. 29-30 to participate in the Battle at the Burgh holiday tournament hosted at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Pittsburgh, Penn. BSU will begin the four-team tournament facing off against Robert Morris University and will then play either Colgate or Maine the following day.

The Beaverswill begin postseason play March 1-2 in the WCHA Playoffs.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
1946533+BSU_Hockey.jpg
Beavers Hockey
17 from Bemidji State hockey tabbed AHCA All-American Scholars
2d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
071923.S.BP.WHITECLOUD 5.jpg
Members Only
Beavers Hockey
Q&A: Zach Whitecloud shares Stanley Cup experience
4d ago
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Brock Kautz.jpeg
Beavers Hockey
Brock Kautz set to join Bemidji State men’s hockey coaching staff
Jul 20
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080622.N.BP.TACOFEST - 12.jpg
Local
Sanford Health, Lueken’s Village Foods’ 25th annual Taco Fest set for Aug. 2
13h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
IMG_1410.jpg
Community
In Country Motorcycle Club serves meals to service members
12h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
072623.N.BP.LACEYTHOMAS.jpg
Local
Blackduck High School's Lacey Thomas chosen as Minnesota 4-H State Ambassador
2d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
IMG_3398.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weekly fishing report: All and all the fishing remains good in the Bemidji area
1d ago
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley