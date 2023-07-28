Beavers announce non-conference opponents, complete 2023-23 schedule

BEMIDJI – Bemidji State women’s hockey head coach Jim Scanlan unveiled the program's non-conference opponents to complete the Beavers' 2023-24 schedule. The Beavers will drop the puck on Sept. 23-24 at Lindenwood to kick-start the 34-game slate.

Bemidji State's non-conference schedule will consist of a road trip to Lindenwood to kick-off the season followed by its first home series at Sanford Center against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Oct. 6-7. The Beavers will then begin their 28-game WCHA schedule at St. Cloud State on Oct. 13-14.

Following seven consecutive WCHA series, the Beavers will travel east On Dec. 29-30 to participate in the Battle at the Burgh holiday tournament hosted at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Pittsburgh, Penn. BSU will begin the four-team tournament facing off against Robert Morris University and will then play either Colgate or Maine the following day.

The Beaverswill begin postseason play March 1-2 in the WCHA Playoffs.