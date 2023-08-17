After 8 seasons in the NAHL, Brock Kautz is ready to coach Bemidji State’s goalies

Brock Kautz has spent nearly a third of his life in the North American Hockey League.

Bemidji State’s newest men’s assistant hockey coach is eager to return to the college hockey ranks after spending the first three seasons of his coaching career in the NAHL. It followed a four-year goalie career at Minnesota and a five-year NAHL stint with the Owatonna Express, Janesville Jets and Minnesota Wilderness.

The Beavers hired Kautz to work with their goaltenders, a role previously occupied by volunteer assistants until the NCAA approved a motion to allow teams to hire another full-time paid assistant coach. BSU head coach Tom Serratore announced Kautz’s hiring on July 20.

“He’s been there for over 20 years,” Kautz said of Serratore. “So I think, for me, just to get into college hockey and learn from one of the greatest that’s ever done it, that’s probably what I’m most excited for. To learn and be in the office, to be in the rink with him every single day, is huge.

Brock Kautz stops a shot against the Trinity Western Spartans in an exhibition matchup at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Oct. 20, 2018. Contributed / University of Minnesota Athletics

“I can’t wait to get up there and get to know the other coaches on a deeper level, as well as the players. I want to help continue to grow on what they’ve already established up there. I’ve heard nothing but amazing things about the program, the university and the area.”

Bemidji State’s goaltending situation was ripe for any new coach to step into. Led by junior Mattias Sholl – an All-CCHA Second Team and 2023 HCA Mike Richter Award Watch List selection during his sophomore season – the Beavers’ goaltending is among the best in the CCHA. Sholl has played in 56 games at BSU, amassing a career .906 save percentage and a 2.48 goals-against average.

“Looking at his numbers, he’s done a really good job,” Kautz said of Sholl. “Just talking to him, he wants to be better. That’s why I’m super excited to help him as much as I can to better his game. I know he expects a lot out of himself. I think the coaching staff expects a lot out of him as well. I’m going to do everything I can to get the most out of him.”

Senior Gavin Enright played in seven games for BSU last season. He posted a 2.82 goals-against average with a .887 save percentage. Raythan Robbins of Anchorage, Alaska, also joins the goaltending corps in Bemidji State’s incoming class of seven freshmen.

“I’ve actually been able to talk to all of them over the phone and start watching some film on all of them,” Kautz said. “I just want to understand what they’re good at and what they need to work on, and how they like to be coached. I think all of them seem super excited to have somebody with a goalie background. And I think I’ll just be able to connect with them on a deeper level, understanding what they’re going through.”

Eight years on the bus

The typical junior hockey player can spend two years in their respective league after their senior year of high school. Some players with later birthdays are granted a third year, depending on the league they play in.

For Kautz, his extra year in the NAHL was his fifth. Raised in Rochester, he played his first and only season of high school hockey for Rochester Century when he was a sophomore in 2009-10. He then opted out of the final two years in high school, moving to Owatonna to play in the NAHL.

“Going into my junior year, they took all of the tougher teams off the schedule – Lakeville, Benilde, White Bear Lake,” Kautz said. “Southeast Minnesota is not really known for high-level hockey. There are some talented kids, but I just felt, as a goalie, I wasn’t going to get pushed.”

Kautz played for the Express for one year, then played in 89 games for the Janesville Jets from 2011-14. He spent his fifth year in the NAHL with the Minnesota Wilderness in Cloquet before signing his national letter of intent to play for the Gophers. After five years of playing in the NAHL, Kautz was eager to step foot on a college campus.

Brock Kautz walks out of the tunnel at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis on Nov. 24, 2018. Contrinuted / University of Minnesota Athletics

“I wish I would have gotten out of juniors maybe a little earlier,” Kautz joked. “But I’ll be honest, playing junior hockey is pretty fun. You don’t have any responsibilities of going to school and doing homework and doing all that sort of stuff.”

Kautz filled a depth role for Minnesota, playing in just two games from 2015-19. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sports management in 2019, then got his first coaching gig with the NAHL’s Minnesota Magicians in Richfield for the 2020-21 season. Kautz worked with the Magicians’ goalies for two years before taking an assistant coaching job with the St. Cloud Norsemen, marking the fifth NAHL team he’d been affiliated with.

“I didn’t play a whole lot in college,” Kautz said. “I looked at meetings and different things to try to understand the game at a much deeper level because I knew I wanted to get into coaching. So I was grateful for those opportunities as well. … The goal is to try to just help out as much as I can. I know that there’s still a lot of room for growth, and that’s why I’m super excited to learn from the best.”

In his only year with the Norsemen, Kautz welcomed the added responsibilities of an assistant coach, saying he feels more prepared to get into the collegiate coaching scene.

“I did a lot of recruiting and film work and got to know everybody on the team,” Kautz continued. “I think just being able to connect with the guys and hopefully give them somebody that they can talk to about whatever it is that they need is important. And I’m just excited to get back into college hockey and just learn more about everything behind the scenes that maybe I didn’t get to know while I was playing.”

Brock Kautz watches warmups on the ice at the 3M Arena in Mariucci before a game against Notre Dame on Feb. 22, 2023. University of Minnesota Athletics