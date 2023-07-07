Addie Morris' hockey career has taken her from Wyoming to Bemidji

MINNETONKA — It's not often you hear about hockey players coming from the state of Wyoming, but that's where recent Bemidji State commit Addie Morris' career starts.

"Hockey was not big there at all," Morris told The Rink Live in a phone interview about her experience growing up in the state. "My dad grew up playing football and my mom didn't really play sports, so when my older brother said he wanted to play hockey, that was kind of out of the norm. I'd say he definitely got me into it."

Morris grew up with her family in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, a city in the western part of the state near the Idaho border, just south of Grand Teton National Park. Morris lived in Wyoming and played boys hockey up until her and her mother moved to California to pursue more opportunities in the sport. Addie skated with the Anaheim Lady Ducks for one season in eighth grade.

Things didn't necessarily go to plan in California though, so Addie and her mom decided to move again, this time to Minnesota. Addie had a coach back in Wyoming who was from the city of Minnetonka and told them about all of the hockey opportunities that surround the area. So they thought, why not try it out?

In her first year in Minnesota, Morris played on the junior varsity team at Minnetonka High School as a freshman. The next season, she made the varsity squad at Benilde-St. Margaret's and posted two goals and four assists over 27 contests. The Red Knights were a young team in 2022-23 but still managed to earn a 17-8-2 overall record. In fact, the team only had two seniors on the roster. Morris started out on defense, but has recently played more as a forward as of late.

By displaying her versatility as both a forward and a defender, Morris started to earn interest from Division I college hockey programs. June 15 was the first day that coaches could make contact with girls in the class of 2025, and Morris committed to Bemidji State just a week later on June 22. She was recruited more as a forward for the Beavers, but could still flip back to defense if needed.

"I am humbled and honored to announce my commitment to play Division I hockey and further my education at Bemidji State University. A special thanks to my friends, coaches and especially my family who have helped me along the way. #gobeavers," Morris wrote on her Instagram page.

Congrats to Addie Morris committing to Bemidji State!!! BSM Red Knights are so proud of you!!! pic.twitter.com/X4EkCzHyK6 — BSM Girls Hockey (@BSMGirlsHockey) June 24, 2023

"I really, really loved the coaches. I met [assistant] coach Emma [Terres-Sobieck] a couple of years ago at a camp, so I already had a connection with her, and then just meeting the other coaches I thought they were amazing too," said Morris about her decision. "Coming from a small town and seeing Bemidji, I liked the small town feel it had and it definitely won me over."

Although Morris can't take an official visit to campus until Aug. 1, she took a trip to Bemidji about a year ago with her mom just to walk around town, see the campus, and get a feel for the city. So although she'll have to wait another month or so to officially visit BSU and meet the coaches in person, she is already a little bit familiar with the town and the campus.

Morris still has two more varsity seasons with Benilde-St. Margaret's ahead of her before she'll go to Bemidji State in the fall of 2025. She has hopes of making the state tournament with the Red Knights before she heads off to college. In her free time, you can find the 16-year-old on the golf course where she recently starting playing on the JV squad at school.