5 Beavers participate in NHL player development camps

BEMIDJI – While the lone Bemidji State men’s hockey draftee set foot in San Jose this week, four others joined the list of undrafted players invited to participate in NHL player development camps.

Incoming Bemidji State defenseman Eric Pohlkamp – a fifth-round pick by the San Jose Sharks in the NHL Entry Draft on Thursday, June 20 – touched down in California on Sunday. Sophomore Lleyton Roed (Seattle Kraken), junior Mattias Sholl (Los Angeles Kings), fifth-year Will Zmolek (Philadelphia Flyers) and junior Tony Follmer (St. Louis Blues) also received invites.

Player development camps are a chance for pro teams to evaluate potential prospects. Players skate several times during the week, often involving skill-based drills that allow coaches to give feedback to the players. Organizations also get a feel for which players – drafted or undrafted – could sign to play in their system following a collegiate or junior hockey career.

NHL player development camps typically last one week following the NHL Entry Draft.