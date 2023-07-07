Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
5 Beavers participate in NHL player development camps

Five Bemidji State men's hockey players took part in NHL player development camps this week.

010423.S.BP.BSUMHKY Tony Follmer.jpg
Bemidji State sophomore Tony Follmer (2) fights for the puck with Minnesota Gophers forward Connor Kurth (10) during the first period of an exhibition game on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the Sanford Center in Bemidji, Minn.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Today at 12:10 PM

BEMIDJI – While the lone Bemidji State men’s hockey draftee set foot in San Jose this week, four others joined the list of undrafted players invited to participate in NHL player development camps.

Incoming Bemidji State defenseman Eric Pohlkamp – a fifth-round pick by the San Jose Sharks in the NHL Entry Draft on Thursday, June 20 – touched down in California on Sunday. Sophomore Lleyton Roed (Seattle Kraken), junior Mattias Sholl (Los Angeles Kings), fifth-year Will Zmolek (Philadelphia Flyers) and junior Tony Follmer (St. Louis Blues) also received invites.

Player development camps are a chance for pro teams to evaluate potential prospects. Players skate several times during the week, often involving skill-based drills that allow coaches to give feedback to the players. Organizations also get a feel for which players – drafted or undrafted – could sign to play in their system following a collegiate or junior hockey career.

NHL player development camps typically last one week following the NHL Entry Draft.

Jared Rubado took over as sports editor at the Bemidji Pioneer in February 2023 after working as a sports reporter at the Alexandria Echo Press and sports editor of the Detroit Lakes Tribune, Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal newspaper group.

He graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with journalism and sports management degrees.

You can reach Jared at jrubado@bemidjipioneer.com or (218) 316-2613. Follow him on Twitter at @JaredRubadoBP.
