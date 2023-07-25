Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Beavers Hockey

17 from Bemidji State hockey tabbed AHCA All-American Scholars

The American Hockey Coaches Association has tabbed 17 student-athletes from the 2022-23 Bemidji State men's and women's hockey programs as Krampade All-American Scholars.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 5:31 PM

BEMIDJI – In its seventh-annual release, the American Hockey Coaches Association has tabbed 17 student-athletes from the 2022-23 Bemidji State men's and women's hockey programs as Krampade All-American Scholars. Nine members from the women's hockey program earned the recognition with eight from the men's hockey side.

To qualify, a student-athlete must have attained a 3.75 GPA for each semester and had to appear in 40% of the team's games. Exceptions were granted to injured players and back-up goaltenders. Schools also were required to be members of the AHCA.

The BSU women’s hockey program tied for the WCHA lead with nine student-athletes to appear on the list. Paige Anderson, Raeley Carney, Abby DeLaRosa, Makenna Deering, Hannah Hogenson, Taylor Larson, Taylor Nelson, Abbie Thompson and McKayla Zilisch were each recognized with the award.

The BSU men’s hockey program also tied for the CCHA lead with eight student-athletes listed as All-American Scholars. Logan Acheson, Tony Follmer, Jackson Jutting, Jakub Lewandowski, Kyle Looft, Alexander Lundman, Kaden Pickering and Jere Vaisanen were all recognized

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
