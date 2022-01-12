Sunday’s win in Houston marked Minnesota’s fourth straight victory, making it the team’s third four-plus game winning streak of the season.

That equals the most such winning streaks Minnesota has had in a single season since the famed 2003-04 season in which the Timberwolves finished with the Western Conference’s best record and reached the conference finals.

In their most recent winning streak, the Wolves built 20-plus point leads in each of their four victories. That’s something they haven’t done since play-by-play data was first tracked starting in the 1996-97 season.

Minnesota’s 20-20 record through 40 games marks just the third time since Kevin Garnett was traded to Boston that the Timberwolves reached the 20-win plateau through 40 games.

Chris Finch, by the way, currently owns the third-best head coach winning percentage (.444) in Timberwolves franchise history, trailing only Flip Saunders and Tom Thibodeau.

Finch on his former players

Finch previously served as an assistant coach in New Orleans from 2017-20, so he has a good feel for a few of the current players on the Pelicans’ roster.

On Brandon Ingram: “He’s a heck of a player, can do it all, can create, score at all ranges. It’s good to see him playing really well right now,” Finch said. “Brandon’s a high-level player. He had that all-star year, that Most Improved Player year, when we were here, and he’s capable of even greater things than that.”

On Josh Hart: “I think it’s always been about consistency of role for Josh. Like he’s now in the starting lineup and playing more minutes, playing with probably lineups that better accentuate the things that he does best, whereas sometimes maybe he played in lineups that – small ball fours and had to try to maybe do too much, or guys couldn’t get him the ball when he needed it … stuff like that,” Finch said. “I always loved Josh’s toughness, and he’s another quick decision maker with the ball. He drives, he looks to kick and find, stuff like that. So yeah, they are settling into a nice little rhythm here.”

Pelicans coach Willie Green was more succinct in his description of Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt, saying, “he’s a monster.”

Dawgs roll

Georgia beat Alabama 33-18 in the college football national championship game Monday in Indianapolis. Immediately after the game’s conclusion. Anthony Edwards was celebrating the victory on Instagram.

Edwards, a Georgia alum, predicted last week the Bulldogs would win 24-10.