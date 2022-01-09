BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team flirted with its first win in a decade at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

But after taking a 49-48 lead with 11 minutes left, Minnesota went cold Sunday, including missing six straight shots during a six-minute drought as the Hoosiers took control and pulled away for a 73-60 victory. The Gophers (10-3, 1-3 Big Ten) haven’t won at Indiana in seven straight games since 2012.

Minnesota’s string of misses created a what-if.

“We had a couple great looks,” head coach Ben Johnson said on KTLK-AM postgame. “… Maybe another day they drop and it’s a different ending, but I was happy with what we got offensively, and I thought it was much better than (we played) vs. Illinois.”

After its offense was stagnant in a 76-53 loss to the Illini on Tuesday, Minnesota entered Sunday’s game an 11-point underdog to the Hoosiers, who were coming off a blowout win over No. 13 Ohio State on Wednesday. Indiana (12-3, 3-2) improved to 11-0 at home, while Minnesota fell to 3-1 on the road.

The Gophers defense worked to limit Hoosiers star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis with help defense coming on many of his post touches. He was limited to four points in the first half, but Indiana’s outside shooters made Minnesota pay.

Five Hoosiers scored in double figures, with Jackson-Davis finishing with 13 points and Minnesota native Race Thompson adding 10.

Payton Willis fueled the Gophers’ comeback from a 39-29 deficit at the half. He had 12 points in the opening eight minutes of the second half as Minnesota went on a 18-5 run to take a 49-48 lead. But Willis and the rest of the team cooled off down the stretch, making only 3 of 13 shots after taking the lead.

Willis finished 18 points, and Jamison Battle led with 19; they were a combined 5 of 18 from 3-point range. Starting guards Luke Loewe and E.J. Stephens were a combined 0 for 7 from deep.

Jackson Davis, who averages 20 points per game, didn’t score in the opening 10 minutes and had only four at the half, but Indiana guards Rob Phinisee and Xavier Johnson combined for 22 points in the opening 20 minutes. Phinisee, who was shooting 27% from three this season, made 4 of 8 from deep (50%) in the opening 20 minutes. Johnson, 37% on 3-point shots coming in, made 2 of 4 from deep. Parker Stewart also had seven points in the first half and made his only 3.

“We couldn’t let (Jackson-Davis) get comfortable early,” Johnson said. “We played the numbers a little bit. A couple of guards on the perimeter that we didn’t think shot it great and we knew if they were taking the majority of the shots it leaves guys not being able to take shots that we knew could convert. I thought in the second half we did a pretty good job of playing that game with them.”

The Gophers came into Sunday’s game fifth in the nation, allowing opponents to shoot only 26% from 3-point range. But their strategy to let Indiana’s shooters beat them backfired early and worked late. Indiana shot 47 percent from deep in the first half, but only 22% in the second half.

On the other end, Minnesota didn’t help itself, shooting 20% from 3 in the game.



