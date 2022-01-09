BEMIDJI -- If they played 39 minutes, the Bemidji State men’s basketball team would have had an upset win over No. 19 Upper Iowa on Saturday.

But, by rule, they play out all 40. And it was the final minute that cost the Beavers, as the Peacocks outscored them 8-2 to escape the BSU Gymnasium with an 85-81 win.

Travis Bianco netted the go-ahead layup for Bemidji State with 1:05 to play, good for a 79-77 edge, but Joe Smoldt immediately answered with a 3-pointer for UIU. Jake Hilmer then came up with a steal inside 30 ticks remaining, and that forced the Beavers to play the foul game down the stretch.

Upper Iowa (14-2, 8-2 NSIC) went 5-for-6 at the charity stripe, which allowed the Peacocks to outrace BSU to the finish line.

Such a nail-biting scene looked out of the question early on, however. Bemidji State trailed by as many as 16 in the first half and needed to dig out of a 25-9 hole after 10 minutes of play.

The Beavers nearly did it by halftime, closing within 36-34 at the break. BSU then flipped it around on Upper Iowa, roaring ahead 64-52 on a Tyler Behrendt three with nine minutes remaining.

But UIU rallied from then on out, finally taking back the lead on Smoldt’s triple with 40 seconds to go.

Bianco put up a career-high 31 points for Bemidji State, while Dalton Albrecht had 15 and Gare Ewefada 12 off the bench. Mohamed Kone contributed a dozen points, as well. The Beavers also won the rebounding battle 48-31.

Four Peacocks hit double-digits, led by Smoldt’s 23 and Hilmer’s 22.

Now 6-8 overall (3-7 NSIC), BSU will hit the road in search of victory. The journey starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, against Minnesota State in Mankato.





Upper Iowa 85, Bemidji State 81

UIU 36 49 -- 85

BSU 34 47 -- 81

UPPER IOWA (14-2, 8-2 NSIC) -- Smoldt 23, Hilmer 22, L. Duax 11, Moritz 10, Reid 9, Jones 7, C. Duax 3. Totals: 30-62 FGs, 10-22 3-pt. FGs, 15-23 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE (6-8, 3-7 NSIC) -- Bianco 31, Albrecht 15, Ewefada 12, Kone 12, Behrendt 5, Sutherland 4, Thompson 2. Totals: 33-73 FGs, 5-20 3-pt. FGs, 10-14 FTs.