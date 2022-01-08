Year in and year out, the Big Ten is among the best and most rugged men’s basketball conferences in the country. That’s not news, but nearly every Gopher player is living it for the first time.

After losing to Illinois and All-America center Kofi Cockburn on Tuesday, Minnesota’s collection of transfers will try to limit another big man, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Indiana at 11 a.m. Sunday at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

The 7-foot Cockburn had his way against the undersized Gophers this week. And up next is 6-foot-9 forward Jackson-Davis, who Gophers coach Ben Johnson said was a “man possessed,” in his 27-point, 12-rebound, five-block performance during the Hoosiers’ 67-51 win over No. 13 Ohio State on Thursday.

“Ninety percent of them haven’t been through the Big Ten gauntlet,” Johnson said Friday. “This is what this league is about and this is why it’s the best league in the country. The intensity, the talent level of players, this is Big Ten basketball.”

Stadium.com polled nearly 20 media members on candidates for national player of the year. Six of the top 15 were from the Big Ten, with Cockburn coming in No. 2 behind Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis. Jackson-Davis was 15th. Also in the middle of the list was Ohio State’s EJ Liddell, Iowa’s Keegan Murray and Purdue’s Jaden Ivey.

Minnesota must face each of them — sometimes twice.

“We have great players all the way around,” Johnson said of the conference. “That’s the challenge.”

Minnesota has met the challenge in a road win over Michigan and lauded center Hunter Dickinson. The Wolverines, however, have slipped this season and are behind the Gophers in the NET ranking at 54th.

The Gophers (10-2, 1-2 Big Ten) were at 53rd on Friday, down from 35th after beating Green Bay on Dec. 22. The Hoosiers have jumped from 45th to 33rd after their win over the Buckeyes. Indiana is 11-3, 2-2 in Big Ten — and 10-0 at home.

Rebounding has been one of the biggest struggles for the Gophers this season. They are 327th in the nation at minus-5 this season, and part of that includes concessions to not crash the glass on the offensive end, knowing they are at a size disadvantage and would rather get back in transition defense.

“The biggest thing from last game was the amount of shots we missed,” Johnson said. “… Some of them just landed in Illinois’ hands because we were bad offensively. We’ve got to get back to being the offense that we are and we have to dictate more and take better shots.”

Gophers sixth man Sean Sutherlin didn’t play in the second half of the Illinois loss due to an ankle injury, and his status is up in the air. If he can’t play, a thin Minnesota team becomes threadbare.

“He’s doing good,” Johnson said. “He’s attacked rehab and that (injury) is going to be a day-to-day thing. We are hoping for it. I know Sean wants to play and is doing everything he can to get his body and that ankle ready to play.”