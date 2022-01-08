BEMIDJI -- Friday night’s game between the Bemidji State men’s basketball team and Winona State was there for the taking.

So when the Beavers didn’t take it, that made a 79-74 loss all the more frustrating.

“It’s hard to watch. It really is,” BSU head coach Mike Boschee said. “Because you want to be at your best when the game’s on the line. Four minutes to go, you want to see that success… but they were just better down the stretch.”

The Warriors outscored Bemidji State 20-10 over the final seven minutes, directly after the Beavers jumped ahead by five. Instead of finishing the job, BSU got stuck with a familiar feeling.

“We’ve had a couple of those losses this year,” senior Travis Bianco said. “This is what we love, to play those competitive games. It just sucks being on the short end of the stick sometimes.”

The difference late was a Winona State team that played decisively against a Bemidji State team that couldn’t hit clutch shots.

“We played well enough to win for 35 minutes of the game. We just didn’t finish it off,” Boschee said. “That’s what you need to do. There are going to be tons of these games down the stretch, and you have to be able to deliver and make those game-winning plays.”

Bemidji State (6-7, 3-6 NSIC) came out stale, falling behind by as many as 10 in the first half, but a late 10-0 run brought the Beavers back to life before halftime.

Bianco sparked the double-digit surge with a 3-pointer, then Derek Thompson went to work inside for a hook shot that gave BSU a 30-28 edge. Soon after, Bianco hit another three before assisting Mohamed Kone on a backdoor cut for two more.

“We kind of came out slow, but to respond after that is huge,” Bianco said. “We’re going to need that for the rest of the season.”

The seven-point lead withered away by halftime, though, and the Warriors recovered for a 38-all tie entering the second half.

Bemidji State looked poised to assert itself midway through the final frame. The Beavers got up 59-52 on an 11-2 run -- fueled by seven straight made shots -- and the lead held firm at 64-59 on Tyler Behrendt’s elbow jumper with 7:20 to go.

Then came an ensuing 9-0 Warrior run as BSU went five minutes without making a shot.

“Just being locked in every possession (is the difference),” Bianco said. “You have to win one possession at a time, and if you don’t win more possessions than the team you’re playing, you’re going to lose 99% of the time.”

Bemidji State tried for a late rally in the final minute, but it lacked the steam to get rolling in the ultimately sour loss.

Thompson, arguably the team’s best player, spent the final 5:17 on the bench. Boschee called it a personnel decision, citing Winona State’s small lineup and BSU’s efforts to defend it. Thompson finished with 12 points. Bianco had a team-high 23 points, while Kone added 15.

The Beavers will try to bounce back at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, against No. 19 Upper Iowa back at the BSU Gymnasium.





Winona State 79, Bemidji State 74

WSU 38 41 -- 79

BSU 38 36 -- 74

WINONA STATE (8-4, 4-5 NSIC) -- Martens 21, C. Dillon 13, Rosner 11, Arenz 9, Drew 8, King 7, Whitelow 7, Adams 3. Totals: 28-61 FGs, 7-26 3-pt. FGs, 16-18 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE (6-7, 3-6 NSIC) -- Bianco 23, Kone 15, Thompson 12, Albrecht 9, Sutherland 6, Behrendt 4, Lowman 3, Ewefada 2. Totals: 27-56 FGs, 10-22 3-pt. FGs, 10-13 FTs.