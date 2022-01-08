OKLAHOMA CITY -- Friday night in Oklahoma City was a prime example for how many envisioned the Minnesota Timberwolves’ success playing out this season.

Anthony Edwards erupted in the first quarter.

D’Angelo Russell went nuclear in the second frame.

The second half largely belonged to Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Timberwolves’ “big three” took turns delivering blows in Minnesota’s 135-105 victory over the Thunder, the Wolves’ third straight win as this rollercoaster season appears to be on another upswing.

Much of Minnesota’s success to date this season has been powered by the defensive side of the ball, with Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt leading the charge on that end of the floor. The Wolves have survived a number of poor performances thanks to admirable defensive efforts — a complete 180 from recent Timberwolves’ teams.

But with Beverley out Friday with a groin injury, the players most handsomely paid to lead the team did so offensively in a big way. Edwards took over in the first frame, scoring 17 points on a perfect 6 for 6 shooting, including five triples. Russell followed that up with a 6 for 6 shooting performance of his own that resulted in 15 points in the second quarter. In the third quarter, it was Towns taking control. He dominated Oklahoma City’s center-less lineup, scoring 10 points in the frame on 3 for 4 shooting and four makes on five trips to the free-throw line.

Russell finished with 27 points on 11 for 12 shooting to go with 12 assists. Edwards had 24 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Towns tallied 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots. They led an offensive outburst in which the Wolves shot 56 percent from the field and 42 percent from deep.

Even with the offensive excellence, Oklahoma City (13-25) held with the Wolves for much of the first half, matching Minnesota point for point. But the Timberwolves (19-20) looked more like the defensive team they’ve been all season in the second half.

It was a significantly more convincing win than the Wolves’ 98-90 victory over the Thunder on Wednesday in Minneapolis, in which Minnesota didn’t play well and frankly stumbled to a win.

On Friday, the Wolves dominated every facet in convincing fashion.