SAUK RAPIDS -- Beth Bolte caught fire against Sauk Rapids-Rice on Thursday night, torching the nets for 27 points in Sauk Rapids.

But it wasn’t quite enough, as her Bemidji High School girls basketball team still fell 72-65 to the Storm in spite of Bolte’s Herculean showing.

Bolte was hot from downtown early on, and three 3-pointers helped her score 11 of the team’s first 15 points. She finished with 13 points in the opening half as the Lumberjacks (4-5) jumped ahead 34-29 at the break.

Bolte tallied 12 more points after halftime, but it was Sauk Rapids-Rice (3-9) which controlled the finish. The Storm outscored BHS by a 43-31 margin in the final 18 minutes to snatch away the win.

Alongside Bolte’s offensive production, Kate Hildenbrand pitched in 13 points and Jody Pemberton 12 for Bemidji.

Mia Roachole (19 points), Grace Roesch (17) and Courtney Paulsen (13) did the heavy lifting for Sauk Rapids-Rice.

The Lumberjacks return to their home court with a 3:30 p.m. tipoff against St. Michael-Albertville on Saturday, Jan. 8, at the BHS Gymnasium.





Sauk Rapids-Rice 72, Bemidji 65

BHS 34 31 -- 65

SRR 29 43 -- 72

BEMIDJI (4-5) -- Bolte 27, Hildenbrand 13, Pemberton 12, M. Bieber 5, Johnson 5, Zetah-Cornelius 2, Milbrandt 1.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE (3-9) -- Roachole 19, Roesch 17, Paulsen 13, Petermeir 8, Miller 7, Felechle 6, Schloe 2.