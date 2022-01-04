Ben Johnson wishes the St. Thomas men’s basketball program success, but it won’t be coming against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Minnesota’s new men’s basketball coach said on his recorded KFXN-FM show Tuesday that he does not plan on scheduling any games against the Tommies, a brand-new Division I program in St. Paul looking to build a foundation.

Johnson said he “loves” St. Thomas coach Johnny Tauer and they’ve talked many times, but Johnson has communicated to his colleague his intentions to not play the state’s second DI team.

“I don’t think we are ever going to play St. Thomas,” Johnson said on the radio. “It’s no disrespect. It’s just — we’ll leave it at that.”

Johnson did add that he would be open to “partnering” with St. Thomas for joint games, maybe a doubleheader against different opponents. “That, I’d be all about,” he said. “I think (Tauer) does a great job and wish him nothing but success, but right now, we are probably going to stay away from that game.”

Minnesota fans rejoiced in replies to a Pioneer Press tweet on the subject, with the general consensus being a Big Ten school scheduling a nonconference game against a mid-major opponent who happens to be a next-door neighbor is a no-win situation.

Meanwhile, Tommies fans took issue with Johnson’s stance, calling him and the Gophers “cowards” and “scared.”

Johnson added later in the KFAN segment that the Gophers will look to joining in some bigger “national profile” nonconference tournaments in the coming seasons, showing this is not about shying away from competition. Johnson previously said he liked the early December nonconference road game against Mississippi State as an early test for his team. Minnesota won 81-76 in Starkville.

The Gophers were 10-1 overall, 1-1 in Big Ten play heading into Wednesday’s game against Illinois at Williams Arena. The Tommies are 8-7, 2-1 in the Summit League entering Thursday’s home game against Summit foe Oral Roberts.

Minnesota continues to play other foes from the Tommies’ new conference. The Gophers’ season opener this season was a 71-56 victory over Kansas City on Nov. 9, a win which improved Minnesota’s record, excluding vacated games, to 94-5 all time against Summit League teams.

The Gophers are a combined 21-2 against South Dakota and South Dakota State, but lost to both of those programs in 2015 and haven’t played either of them since.

Minnesota is a combined 47-3 against North Dakota and North Dakota State, but haven’t played the Bison since 2012 and last played UND in 2020. The last Gophers loss to either of them came in 1936.

For comparison: Nebraska has played Omaha only four times (4-0) and not since 2014; Colorado has played Denver 83 times (58-25) but not since 2017; Illinois has faced Western Illinois only five times (5-0) with the last meeting in 2013.

On the other side, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have continues to play Tulsa-based Oral Roberts, including matchups in the last two seasons.