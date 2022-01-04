Just prior to the Minnesota Timberwolves breaking out of the locker room to take the floor for warmups Monday night in Los Angeles, Patrick Beverley told his teammates he “needed this one.”

Minnesota was 0-2 this season against the Clippers, who traded Beverley away in the offseason. Monday served as the veteran guard’s final chance to take down his former team this season, and he wasn’t going to let it slip away. Beverley was the catalyst for Timberwolves’ convincing 122-104 victory over the Clippers. He finished with 11 points, 12 assists and two steals, while shutting down the Clippers’ starting guards on the other end of the floor.

L.A.’s Eric Bledsoe and Reggie Jackson went a combined 2 for 12 from the field for six points.

“I think it was just perfect how it played out,” Wolves wing Taurean Prince said.

It showed all the ways in which Beverley contributes to winning — with his defense, tenacity and, yes, offensive capabilities.

There was a play in which he drew a flagrant foul, went down the floor and high-fived Clippers owner Steve Ballmer. Typical Beverley. He said it’s “always love” for Ballmer, who gave Beverley his biggest contract to date that helped his family earn financial security for a lifetime.

Beverley still has so many “lifetime” friends on the Clippers’ sidelines, ranging from Marcus Morris to Paul George, Ivica Zubac to coach Ty Lue and more.

“You’ve been through hell and back with some of the guys that are still on the roster,” Beverley said. “But still, it’s not personal, it’s business.”

There did seem to be some personal aspect to it for Beverley. Asked about dropping 12 dimes, Beverley noted he was never considered a playmaker by the Clippers (19-19), or anywhere else, for that matter. But Beverley has had the ball in his hands a lot in Minnesota.

The Wolves (17-20) have needed the guard to create, and he’s come through.

“I have a coach that trusts me, a coach that trusts me with the ball. Obviously, he’s been knowing me for a long time, since I’ve been with the Rockets. He knows my abilities, my cans — I can’t say cannots … — but my cans,” Beverley said of Timberwolves coach Chris Finch. “He just trusts me with the ball, and I’ve been trying to make the right decision. For some reason, I don’t know, a lot of coaches didn’t trust me with the ball before, maybe due to the fact that I played with so many superstars, so maybe there wasn’t a lot of basketballs to go around. But I’ve got a coach here who trusts me, who believes in me, and anyone who knows me (understands) I’ll run through a wall for Finchy, so I just don’t want to let him down.”

There are many things about Beverley’s game that he doesn’t think were properly appreciated in Los Angeles. It seemed like the Clippers were always on the lookout for something bigger and better, rather than appreciating what was right in front of them.

Beverley was a big reason the Clippers were in the playoffs even before the likes of Leonard and George arrived in Hollywood, and he was an equally large cause of success in the years that followed. But it’s easy to miss the little things Beverley contributes to win on a nightly basis when other stars are shining so brightly.

“It’s kind of overlooked. Especially when you have people like Kawhi and PG, who take a lot of credit for everything,” Beverley said. “But it’s always when I go to the other team, that’s when you see my work with how the team is now. It is what it is. What I do is very underappreciated, but the Timberwolves appreciate it, and that’s all that matters.”

Indeed, it’s well known just how big a role Beverley has played in converting the Timberwolves from a laughingstock to a legitimate playoff contender.

The Wolves went from an offensive-based team often described as “soft” to a group that collectively competes and defends on a nightly basis. That shift took place without much in the way of roster reconfiguration, outside of the addition of “Mr. 94 Feet.”

Timberwolves fans have yearned for that type of competitor to grace the Target Center floor for years, and have fully embraced Beverley as the veteran impact player this team so desperately needed.

The truest and best gauge of Beverley’s impact is the way all of his teammates gush about the mentality and energy he brought to the locker room upon arrival.

“The thing about Pat is he brings that same energy on a day off, on a shootaround, treatment room in the locker room, and I think that rubs off on guys in a huge positive way. I know it has for myself,” Wolves wing Taurean Prince said. “Just being able to lock in at a certain level for a certain amount of time is a part of being a pro, and I think he’s brought that to the table and showed a lot of guys who haven’t been here for too long what it is to lock in. That helps us as an entire group.”

Beverley’s goal coming into the season was to match Minnesota’s victory total from last season — 23 wins — by the all-star break. Monday’s victory was No. 17 for the Wolves, who have a month and a half to play before all-star festivities. It may be time for Beverley to shoot even higher with this team he’s helped transform.

That’s how quickly he has helped raise the bar.