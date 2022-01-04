BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State’s women’s basketball and women’s track and field programs boosted their signing classes on Tuesday, as they jointly announced the addition of Alyssa Hill.

Hill, a native of Negaunee, Mich., is a four-time letter winner in both sports. In basketball, she was named to the Michigan All-State First Team and conference player of the year as a junior. As a thrower in track and field, Hill set the school record in discus (113-10) and has a PR throw of 35-6 in shot put.

Hill joins Rachel Koenig (Nodine, Minn.) and Brooke Theis (Shawano, Wis.) for the incoming women's basketball class.

Hill also joins 2022-23 track and field recruits Molly Saboo (Onamia) and Nadia Vaughn (Austin).