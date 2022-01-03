6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4

Minnesota's Eylijah Stephens has been one of the most improved three-point shooters in the Big Ten this season.

Big Ten, Largest Improvement in 3-Point Pct - 2020-21 -> 2021-22

(Min. 3.0 3PA per game each season)

Additional team and player notes

● After a 28-turnover performance against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Minnesota bounced back with a five-turnover game in a 72-56 win over Green Bay. Minnesota now has four games with five or fewer turnovers this season, the most such games in Division I.

● Through his first 11 games in a Minnesota uniform, Jamison Battle has 208 points and 72 rebounds. The last Gopher to have 200+ points and 70+ rebounds in their first 11 games with Minnesota was Kris Humphries in 2003-04 (261 points, 119 rebounds).

● While Illinois has won its last three matchups with Minnesota, the Gophers have taken two of the last three matchups played on their home court. Of Minnesota’s current starters, only one (Eric Curry) played when the teams last met in February.

● The Fighting Illini are averaging 87.1 points per game at home compared to 72.8 points away from home, the second biggest drop-off in the Big Ten (Iowa, -21.6).

● Kofi Cockburn is averaging 21.8 points and 12.1 rebounds per game this season. The last Division I player to hit both those marks while also shooting at least 60% from the field was Blake Griffin in 2008-09 with Oklahoma. Cockburn is shooting 62.2%.