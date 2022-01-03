BEMIDJI -- Dalton Albrecht made the most of his first career double-double.

The Bemidji State men’s basketball sophomore put up 21 points and 10 rebounds off the bench on Sunday, powering the Beavers to a dominant 70-46 win over Minnesota Crookston inside the BSU Gymnasium.

Albrecht and Bemidji State opened the 2022 schedule with a much-needed win against a last-place UMC team that served the Beavers a 10-point loss during a November meeting. Sunday’s rematch was a total turnaround for a team that has now won two of its past three games.

BSU limited the Golden Eagles (4-10, 1-7 NSIC) to just four field goals in the first half. Minnesota Crookston mustered just 16 points in those opening 20 minutes, while Bemidji State racked up 22 points in the paint during that same span.

In all, the Beavers led 30-16 by halftime behind 11 points from Albrecht. He added 10 points in the second half for a balanced effort that saw Bemidji State win the points off the bench battle by a 28-3 margin.

Alongside Albrecht, Derek Thompson put up 16 points and Travis Bianco 15 for the Beavers. The defense also limited Minnesota Crookston to a 26.3 shooting percentage on the afternoon.

BSU returned to .500 on the season and now sits 6-6 overall and 3-5 in NSIC play.

Bemidji State next meets Winona State at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, inside the BSU Gymnasium.





Bemidji State 70, Minnesota Crookston 46

UMC 16 30 -- 46

BSU 30 40 -- 70

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON (4-10, 1-7 NSIC) -- Dixon 14, Dibiamaka 10, Channel 7, Goodridge 6, Sitzmann 6, Mabry 2, Westphal 1. Totals: 15-57 FGs, 4-25 3-pt. FGs, 12-25 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE (6-6, 3-5 NSIC) -- Albrecht 21, Thompson 16, Bianco 15, Kone 7, Lowman 5, Sutherland 4, Ewefada 2. Totals: 27-58 FGs, 7-27 3-pt. FGs, 9-9 FTs.