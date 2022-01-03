BEMIDJI -- Coley Rezabek had a career day on Sunday, netting 20 points and leading the Bemidji State women’s basketball team to a smooth-sailing 70-48 win over Minnesota Crookston at the BSU Gymnasium.

Rezabek racked up 13 points in the second quarter alone, scoring the Beavers’ first eight points of the frame. Bemidji State soon took off with an 11-2 run to close the half ahead 30-21.

BSU also outscored the Golden Eagles (1-13, 0-8 NSIC) 19-8 in the third quarter, and Rezabek made for a 20-point game on a layup that brought on a 49-29 score. A high-scoring fourth quarter saw the game close with a 22-point spread.

Alongside Rezabek, Trinity Yoder added 16 points, seven assists and four steals. The two were the only Beavers in double figures, but the defense held UMC’s offense to shooting 37.2% from the field.

Now 7-5 overall and 5-3 in NSIC play, Bemidji State has won five of its last six games.

BSU next has eight straight games against NSIC South Division teams, starting with a 7:30 p.m. home tipoff against Winona State on Friday, Jan. 7.





Bemidji State 70, Minnesota Crookston 48

UMC 10 11 8 19 -- 48

BSU 8 22 19 21 -- 70

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON (1-13, 0-8 NSIC) -- Fraaza 14, Orazem 10, Page 7, Fox 6, Carpenter 5, Golliher 3, Leach 3. Totals: 16-43 FGs, 3-10 3-pt. FGs, 13-19 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE (7-5, 5-3 NSIC) -- Rezabek 20, Yoder 16, Heittola 9, Swanson 6, Wolhowe 6, Pogatchnik 5, Zerr 5, Barrette 3. Totals: 28-58 FGs, 10-25 3-pt. FGs, 4-8 FTs.