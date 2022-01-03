It feels as though so much good work by the Minnesota Timberwolves is being undone right now.

It’s early, but Minnesota had itself in good postseason positioning, battling more for a top-six seed than a top-10 play-in spot. Yet the latter is where the Timberwolves again find themselves after COVID-19 has ravaged their roster.

And Minnesota, still without star players Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell, dropped their fifth game in six contests Sunday night after falling 108-103 to the Lakers in Los Angeles.

That’s not to say the Timberwolves couldn’t have won Sunday’s game without its two max-salary players. The Wolves (16-20) still match up well with the Lakers (19-19), a team they blew out in their two previous meetings this season.

And the Wolves went stride for stride with Los Angeles for much of Sunday’s game at Staples Center. Minnesota simply made too many mistakes, committing 24 turnovers and shooting 24 percent from 3-point range. That all helped erase the Wolves’ massive 56-28 advantage on the glass.

The loss spoiled a game in which Naz Reid starred, finishing with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Jaylen Nowell added 17 points off the bench.

Malik Beasley, Anthony Edwards and Patrick Beverley also scored in double figures, but all in relatively inefficient fashion. Beverley added nine rebounds and six assists.

Wolves coach Chris Finch said Edwards “fought the game all night long,” battling against coverages that the Lakers were throwing against him rather than using them to his advantage.

“It’s one of his growth curves,” Finch said. “If you’re going to hold the ball and try to stretch the coverage with the dribble too much, then that’s to (the opponent’s) advantage.”

LeBron James had 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Los Angeles.

The Wolves likely will again be without Russell and Towns on Monday, again in Los Angeles, when they take on the Clippers, albeit without Paul George. Minnesota is expected to be at or near full strength when it returns home Wednesday against Oklahoma City.

But the damage has been done for the Wolves, who have suffered loss after loss to stunt any momentum that was built by a four-game winning streak that proceeded the roster’s recent decimation. Minnesota is currently 10th in the Western Conference, and just a game and a half ahead of 12th-place San Antonio for the final play-in spot.

There is no reason for Minnesota to press a panic button. The Wolves have plenty of season to make the ground they’ve lost back, particularly with their roster back intact and an easier schedule on the near horizon.

But they’re in a worse position than they likely would’ve been without COVID-19.



