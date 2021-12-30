BEMIDJI -- When a team gets rolling, a long layover could be the worst thing for them. Not so for the Bemidji State women’s basketball team, however.

“Our bodies thank us for this week of rest, for sure,” junior Coley Rezabek said. “We were all kind of beat up going into Christmas break. … We’ve been going hard since August, basically. Giving our bodies enough time to relax (is beneficial).”

Well, Rezabek admitted “relax” is a loose term.

“I say relax, but we’re all doing something over break,” she said. “We’re all doing our own thing, getting to the gym, getting some shots up. It’s different. It’s good.”

The Beavers have 15 days in between games, a stretch that finally ends at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, against Minnesota Crookston inside the BSU Gymnasium. The hiatus followed a stretch of four wins in five games, but Bemidji State still believes it can be much better.

“There’s just enough things that I needed to reevaluate over break, based on how people are playing us and different lineups,” said head coach Chelsea DeVille, the 2021 Pioneer Sportsperson of the Year. “It was nice for me to have time to do that with my staff, and nice for the women to take a break and recharge, get excited again to go compete.”

DeVille mentioned a few things in particular -- like starting games better and the timing of her timeouts -- that stood out in her evaluation process. Now the key becomes transferring that knowledge to a game setting.

“We know what we all can do individually. When we put it together, no one can beat us,” Rezabek said. “The starts, we just haven’t figured it out quite yet. Now moving forward, that’s going to be a huge difference for us.”

The Beavers (6-5, 4-3 NSIC) don’t feel like they’re peaking despite the recent run of wins. They’ll point out a 70-67 loss to U-Mary -- in which they were outscored 21-6 during the first quarter -- as a prime example.

But then there are games like the one that followed -- a 73-62 win over Minot State -- in which BSU tallied 36 bench points for its most in conference play this season.

“It’s just so fun to come into the game and have a spark off the bench,” said Rezabek, who had 11 of those bench points against MiSU. “It’s energy. Even people who don’t play, they don’t think they add to the game, but they do. … When we can come off the bench like that and contribute, it’s awesome.”

Now that their break is over, the Beavers are locked in on what’s ahead.

“We have to go in with a mindset that we’re going to win every game, and we’re going to be the better team,” Rezabek said. “DeVille knows we can beat anybody, but she’s not the one playing. We have to believe it.”