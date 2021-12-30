The Minnesota Gophers men’s basketball team’s home game against Alcorn State on Wednesday night was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Alcorn State program.

It was scheduled to be Minnesota’s final nonconference game before restarting Big Ten play on Sunday. But that contest is also in doubt due to COVID-19 protocols with the Illinois program; the Illini’s game against Florida A&M on Wednesday was cancelled on Monday.

Minnesota said the game against Illinois (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten) remains scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday at Williams Arena. It will air on Big Ten Network.

Minnesota finished nonconference play at 9-0, with road wins against high-major opponents Pittsburgh and Mississippi State. The Gophers are 1-1 in Big Ten play, losing at home to Michigan State and beating Michigan on the road.

The Gophers said tickets to Wednesday’s game against Alcorn State can be exchanged for Big Ten games later this season and encouraged fans to speak to ticket representatives for details.