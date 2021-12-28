“I was being selfish, just worrying about wins and losses,” said the Bemidji State women’s basketball head coach. “I needed to start focusing on other people. Ever since I changed that -- whether we win or lose -- by doing good, I’m feeling good.”

Wins were far more frequent in 2021, but it’s her slew of extracurriculars that have made on-court success more attainable and that much sweeter. DeVille’s “do good, feel good” mantra has been the driving force toward her winning the 2021 Pioneer Sportsperson of the Year award.

“It’s hard to win basketball games, so if that’s the only joy and success you’re seeing, it can be a rough season,” DeVille said. “The fact that I get to (invest) in young adults and see their wins, and see different successes by our athletic department, it’s really fruitful for me. There’s an opportunity for a win every single day in different avenues.”

The Pioneer’s Sportsperson of the Year award, first introduced in 2020, is meant to annually recognize a sports figure who significantly went above and beyond within the Bemidji community.

DeVille’s résumé is hard to beat: She led the Beavers to their most successful season in decades, she’s an active leader in many BSU and community organizations, and she’s a tireless advocate for the Jane Comfort family.

“I’m actually very thankful that I wear so many hats,” DeVille said. “Going through losing seasons, sometimes you just focus on that and on yourself. I had to buck up and get out of my own hole that I dug, realize that it’s not about me.”

More than a checklist

When you visit DeVille’s office, one of the first things you see is Maya Moore.

Moore is depicted on a wall hanging with her arms spread out, a recreation of Michael Jordan’s iconic “Wings” poster.

Much like Moore, DeVille’s reach stretches far beyond the basketball court.

DeVille is the Senior Women Administrator for the university’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. She’s the huddle leader for Bemidji State’s chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes -- a group that has boomed locally in numbers and impact in recent years. And she’s on a committee for the Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter, a nonprofit that provides shelter and safety from domestic violence.

And on top of all that, DeVille has developed a deep relationship with the Comfort family while raising financial support for Jane, a 4-year-old girl in Bemidji with Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

“The Comforts are my family now,” DeVille said. “If it’s just a checklist thing, it doesn't mean anything. … But it’s a forever friendship that we can continue to grow.”

Jane’s parents, Megan and Bryant, both attended BSU. Megan is also a Bemidji High School graduate who played on the girls basketball team. Both have watched their daughter forge a relationship with someone who quickly became an honorary relative.

“Now, I’ve kind of become Aunt Chelsea, which is awesome,” DeVille said. “Jane is the coolest kid ever. She’s so stinkin’ smart, and she’s sassy like her mom. She’s just the best.”

Basketball breakthrough

On the hardwood, she’s as fierce as they come.

DeVille roams the sideline and conducts the huddle with authority. She blends her own playcalling with a genuine trust in her players, and late in close games, her eyes come alive with the opportunity to “play chess” with the other team.

In 2020-21, she coached the Beavers to their first winning season since 1995-96, and they reached the NSIC Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2004. They also pulled off some landmark wins over foes that BSU hadn’t beaten in a long, long time, and DeVille’s peers ultimately named her the NSIC North Division Coach of the Year.

“We never changed how we were doing things as a whole, as a culture,” she said. “It just chipped away and finally broke through.”

But perhaps even more impressive than the numbers or the X’s and O’s is the foundation of the program. The culture is built on hard work and goodwill, plus faith that the results will follow in turn.

In short: Do good, feel good.

“Any success that the women on our team have is a big win for us,” DeVille said. “It was fun to see all the work come through. And we didn’t change the course ever.”

DeVille also needed patience. She expected a couple rocky years in order to recruit and develop her own players. But when wins still didn’t come, she finally told herself it was time to lose the woe-is-me mentality.

The results speak for themselves.

Once a South Dakota kid, DeVille’s long-term investment in Bemidji has paid off with a diverse portfolio of fulfilling roles. And in 2021, she was perhaps the most influential sports figure in the town that has become her home.

“I love this community,” she said. “I love the small-town feel of knowing people and branching out. … You get to know other members of the community, and I love that. They’ve embraced me and supported me.”





Pioneer Sportsperson of the Year winners

2021: Chelsea DeVille, BSU women's basketball head coach

2020: Troy Hendricks, BHS activities director