BRAINERD -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team faced some mighty offensive hardships on Thursday.

Only three Lumberjacks scored, and that wasn’t enough in a low-scoring 45-38 loss at Brainerd.

Bemidji (3-4) actually took a 15-11 lead into halftime, but the Warriors (5-1) heated up in the second half and outscored the Jacks by a 34-23 margin.

Bemidji had three offensive options throughout the night. Jackie Johnson scored more than half of the team’s points with 23, while Jody Pemberton contributed eight points and Beth Bolte the other seven.

Three of Brainerd’s seven scorers finished in double figures. Olivia Tautges had 13 points, Myah Nelson 11 and Kate Stadum 10.

After a quick holiday break, the Lumberjacks will return to a busy BHS Gymnasium to host the Brrrmidji Classic.

The action starts at 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, for Bemidji in a matchup with Richfield. The Jacks will also face Mankato East at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Another local team will be on the hardwood, as well. Cass Lake-Bena faces Detroit Lakes at 3:30 p.m. Monday and Richfield at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.





Brainerd 45, Bemidji 38

BEM 15 23 -- 38

BRD 11 34 -- 45

BEMIDJI (3-4) -- Johnson 23, Pemberton 8, Bolte 7.

BRAINERD (5-1) -- O. Tautges 13, Nelson 11, Stadum 10, E. Tautges 4, Smith 3, Dunham 2, M. Tautges 2.