“Can’t catch a … break,” Towns said in a tweet Thursday that also included a profanity as the center seemed understandably frustrated.

Towns, who has said he is fully vaccinated and had his booster shot, lost his mom to COVID in 2020, and himself had a scary bout with the virus last season that caused him to miss 13 games and, reportedly, lose 50 pounds.

Over the course of that bout with COVID, Towns grew worried over how serious his case became. His vitals weren’t doing well.

“A lot of scary nights,” he later detailed.

Fortunately, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Towns is currently asymptomatic.

“He’s disappointed he can’t play,” Finch said. “Unfortunate, obviously it happens right before the holidays too. It’s going to affect the next couple days for everybody in and around him. But he was in the best spirit possible.”

The additions of McKinley Wright IV and Towns put Minnesota at seven players in health and safety protocols. Yet Finch said he “wasn’t aware” of any conversations between the team and the NBA about postponing Thursday’s game in Utah, as Minnesota still possessed more than the eight minimum healthy players required to play, as the Wolves recently brought in Rayjon Knight and Chris Silva from the G-League using hardship waivers.

“I don’t know if (executive vice president of basketball operations Sachin Gupta) or any of the medical points of contacts were in contact with whether this game was going to be played or not,” Finch said. “Only the assumption that we were going forward to play it.

“Listen, it’s unfortunate for KAT for sure when you lose an all-star player. It’s unfortunate for our team, but there’s a lot of teams in the league in this situation. We just got to go out and play it. We’re fortunate enough to be able to benefit from the new rules that are in place that we can bring in replacement players and play the game. It’s why we’re here.”



