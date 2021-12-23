MINNEAPOLIS -- Ben Johnson has experienced a few moments, particularly during in-game timeouts, when the first-year head coach has let go of his cool and unleashed loud, colorful messages to spur on the Minnesota Gophers men’s basketball team this season.

Despite trailing 17-point underdog Wisconsin-Green Bay 29-28 at the half, Wednesday was not one of those times and Johnson told his players, “I’m not going to lose my mind.”

Johnson didn’t need to. Before the coaching staff got into the locker room, captain Eric Curry said their veteran group of players self-diagnosed what needs to be better; they’ve routinely done that this season. “We knew we had to create our own juice” during an odd midweek matinee in front of a lean crowd and an underwhelming opponent.

Nearly 300 Division I programs separated Minnesota and Green Bay in the NET rankings before the university’s penultimate nonconference game. Minnesota came in at 36th in that pecking order for the NCAA Tournament and Green Bay nearly at the bottom at 333rd.

Johnson said he knew the second half would be better before they inbounded the ball. The Gophers jumped out to a 10-2 run to open the second half and kept up its improved play in a 72-56 victory over Green Bay (2-9). It was only the fourth time in 11 games Minnesota (10-1) trailed at the half, but the Gophers have come back to win three of them, including at Michigan and at Pittsburgh.

“The reality is when you’ve had time off and haven’t been in a flow and you’ve gotten more off days than you normally do, and it upsets your rhythm, you still have to find a way to produce,” Johnson said of the seven days between games. “You got to find a way to show up. That was the challenge and Green Bay was more ready in the first 20 minutes.”

The Phoenix shot 48% from the field and had 20 points in the paint to take the lead at the break.

Point guard Payton Willis, who eclipsed 1,000 career points in the first half, had 14 points Wednesday, along with a career-high 10 assists. Center Eric Curry contributed his first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Jamison Battle led the Gophers with 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting. He kept Minnesota in the game in the first half with 15 points, while the rest of the team combined for 13.

After turning the ball over 28 times and relying on 3-point shooting in last week’s win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi last week, Minnesota had only five turnovers to Green Bay’s 10.



