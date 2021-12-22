DETROIT LAKES -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team claimed victory in the final game inside Ralph Anderson Gymnasium in Detroit Lakes.

While the Lakers will be playing in a new gym starting in January, the Lumberjacks stole the show in Tuesday’s finale on the old hardwood. BHS rolled to an 85-54 win behind 32 points and 14 rebounds from Gavin Luksik.

The senior forward had a breakout game for Bemidji (3-3), which cruised to a 45-32 halftime advantage and never looked back in the final frame.

But Luksik wasn’t the only Jack to stuff the stat sheet. Isaac Severts followed in double figures with 15 points and seven rebounds, and Ethan Biehn also tallied 11 points. Sam Wilson also had seven points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

Bemidji has a final game on the schedule before Christmas, a 7:15 p.m. matchup at Grand Rapids on Thursday, Dec. 23.





Bemidji 85, Detroit Lakes 54

BHS 45 40 -- 85

DL 32 22 -- 54

BEMIDJI (3-3) -- G. Luksik 32, Severts 15, Biehn 11, Vincent 8, Wilson 7, Branham 6, Yeung 2, B. Luksik 2, Bolte 2.