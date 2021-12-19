MINOT, N.D. -- The Bemidji State women’s basketball team came to play on the defensive end in Saturday’s second half against Minot State.

BSU surrendered just 24 points in the final 20 minutes, paving the way for a 73-62 win in Minot, N.D.

Bemidji State (6-5, 4-3 NSIC) was cold out of the gates, slipping into a 15-5 hole within five minutes. But the offense caught fire from there, pulling within 24-19 after a quarter and even assuming a 43-38 halftime lead.

MiSU scored just eight points in the third quarter. They dispersed the points evenly to prevent a giant BSU run, but Bemidji State still won the frame 13-8 and led 56-46 entering the fourth.

And in the final quarter, BSU separated by as many as 15 on two Rachael Heittola free throws, which provided plenty of cushion in the 11-point win.

Heittola recorded a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Maddie Schires went off for 17 points on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range. Coley Rezabek also poured in 11 off the bench.

Amber Stevahn scored 20 for Minot State but was the team’s only player in double figures.

Bemidji State will get back on the hardwood at 4 p.m. on Jan. 2 to host Minnesota Crookston at the BSU Gymnasium.





Bemidji State 73, Minot State 62

BSU 19 24 13 17 -- 73

MiSU 24 14 8 16 -- 62

BEMIDJI STATE (6-5, 4-3 NSIC) -- Heittola 17, Schires 17, Rezabek 11, Zerr 9, Wolhowe 8, Yoder 5, Vold 4, Bachmann 2. Totals: 23-53 FGs, 14-32 3-pt. FGs, 13-18 FTs.

MINOT STATE (5-9, 3-4 NSIC) -- Stevahn 20, Head 9, Wunderlich 9, Counts 8, Mogen 7, Delsman 5, Harris 2, Wilson 2. Totals: 22-60 FGs, 2-14 3-pt. FGs, 16-18 FTs.