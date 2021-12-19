MINOT, N.D. -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team rallied from 10 points down in the final six minutes of Saturday’s game at Minot State, but the comeback was wiped away with four seconds left.

Melvin Newbern hit a jumper in the closing seconds, good for an 80-78 win over BSU. Mohamed Kone missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Bemidji State, and the result dropped the road Beavers to 5-6 on the year (2-5 NSIC).

BSU did briefly tie things up at 78-78. Despite trailing by four, Dalton Albrecht made a layup with 1:10 left, and then Travis Bianco made the game-tying layup with 16 seconds left on the clock.

But possession went back to MiSU, and Newborn had the final say in the matter.

Newbern’s final shot also negated strong offensive showings from Bianco and John Sutherland. The two tallied 21 points each for BSU, but they were the only two to reach double figures for BSU.

Camron Dunfee had 19 points to pace MiSU (10-3, 4-3 NSIC), while Kody Dwyer (18), Eli Cave (14) and Newbern (14) all hit double-digits, as well.

Bemidji State will return in the new year, starting with a 2 p.m. tipoff against Minnesota Crookston on Jan. 2 at the BSU Gymnasium.





Minot State 80, Bemidji State 78

BSU 35 43 -- 78

MiSU 36 44 -- 80

BEMIDJI STATE (5-6, 2-5 NSIC) -- Bianco 21, Sutherland 21, Albrecht 8, Thompson 7, Behrendt 6, Kone 6, Lowman 6, Ewefada 3. Totals: 31-59 FGs, 8-21 3-pt. FGs, 8-10 FTs.

MINOT STATE (10-3, 4-3 NSIC) -- Dunfee 19, Dwyer 18, Cave 14, Newbern 14, Bohl 5, Ohlrich 5, Cody 3, Gunville 2. Totals: 30-60 FGs, 5-18 3-pt. FGs, 15-19 FTs.