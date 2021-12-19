BEMIDJI -- The latest chapter of the Lumberjacks-Spuds rivalry was not an easy read for the Bemidji High School boys basketball team.

BHS tried and tried for a second-half comeback, but the Spuds denied Bemidji’s rally every time for a 74-69 win on Saturday inside the BHS Gymnasium.

“Runs are created by getting stops on defense and then converting on offense,” head coach Steve Thompson said. “In the second half, we answered a number of their runs (but) they answered a number of our runs.”

Things got as close as 39-37 -- still with 15 minutes to play -- when Ethan Biehn made a tough layup in transition. But Moorhead (2-4) answered on a Dylan Zimmerman 3-pointer, the Spuds soon stretching the difference out to three possessions and never surrendering the lead.

Zimmerman dropped 30 points on the day -- 24 of which came from downtown. And Thompson said that his sharpshooting wasn’t necessarily atop the scouting report.

“They did a great job,” Thompson said of Moorhead’s scheme. “He was coming off a number of screens. We had to fight (through) or switch. He ended up getting a lot of them off. … He had a great game today.”

Time and time again down the stretch, the Jacks (2-3) inched back within striking distance. They came within four on eight separate occasions in the second half. But Bemidji only stacked consecutive scores together once in that span, and the Spuds’ lead never dwindled thinner than two.

“We just need to be more consistent on both ends,” Thompson said. “We’ll watch the film and make the adjustments we need to make moving forward.”

BHS found itself in a predicament thanks to a nasty dry spell in the first half. The Lumberjacks went 8:48 without making a field goal, which saw a one-possession game bleed into a 25-13 deficit.

Isaac Severts had 15 of Bemidij’s first 18 points, usually the lone offensive threat of the first half. But even he missed an open dunk in the frame -- all too on-the-nose for the BHS struggles.

“That’s something we have to become a little more consistent with,” Thompson said of the scoring drought. “They did some different things defensively. We needed to adjust, and it took us a little bit longer to adjust than it should have.”

Yet it still came down to the wire. Biehn caught fire in the second half, and Kenley Vincent made a layup with 36 seconds left to bring the Jacks within 73-69. But after a free throw made it 74-69 with 28 ticks to go, Bemidji ate up 22 seconds of clock before forcing up a desperate three.

Even without the ball in its hands, Moorhead drained the clock nearly empty to walk out as winners.

“It was good defense,” Thompson said, “but we needed to be more aggressive and get to the rim in that situation.”

Severts tallied 24 points to pace BHS. Biehn finished with 16, including 13 after halftime, while Sam Wilson and Khai Branham followed suit with nine and eight, respectively.

Three Spuds did the bulk of the scoring on the other end. Alongside 30 from Zimmerman, Mekhi Elmore had 17 and Adam Jenkins 15.

The Lumberjacks are back on the hardwood at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Detroit Lakes.





Moorhead 74, Bemidji 69

MHD 32 42 -- 74

BHS 25 44 -- 69

MOORHEAD (2-4) -- Zimmerman 30, Elmore 17, A. Jenkins 15, Angotti 4, Wachenheim 4, Hill 2, J. Jenkins 2.

BEMIDJI (2-3) -- Severts 24, Biehn 16, Wilson 9, Branham 8, G. Luksik 5, Vincent 4, Clusiau 3.