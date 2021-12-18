LINDSTROM -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team saw its three-game winning streak snapped on Saturday, as Chisago Lakes prevailed by a 62-56 margin in Lindstrom.

Jackie Johnson scored a team-best 16 points for the Lumberjacks (3-3), but it wasn’t quite enough to counter Alyssa Hempel’s game-high 20 for the Wildcats (4-1).

Katelyn Milbrandt and Kate Hildenbrand also hit double figures for BHS with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Beth Bolte and Marlee Bieber respectively followed with nine and eight, as well.

Chisago Lakes only had five scorers all game, but it was enough for a 27-25 halftime edge and a six-point advantage by game’s end.

Bemidji will look to start a new win streak with a 7:15 p.m. tipoff on Thursday, Dec. 23, in Brainerd.





Chisago Lakes 62, Bemidji 56

BHS 25 31 -- 56

CL 27 35 -- 62

BEMIDJI (3-3) -- Johnson 16, Milbrandt 11, Hildenbrand 10, Bolte 9, M. Bieber 8, Pemberton 2.

CHISAGO LAKES (4-1) -- Hempel 20, Gillach 16, Saueressig 11, Erickson 9, K. Wille 6.