ST. ANTHONY – After one half, the Bemidji High School girls basketball team looked like it was running away with a road win over St. Anthony Village. The Lumberjacks led the Huskies 39-21 at the break and looked poised to cruise to their third win of the season.

The second half was much different. Points were much harder to come by in the final period, but BHS mustered 24, enough to hold off 38 from St. Anthony and win 63-59.

One game after tying the program’s single-game scoring record, Jackie Johnson once again paced the Jacks with 22 points. Beth Bolte contributed 16, with Marlee Bieber adding nine in a tertiary role.

Jody Pemberton controlled the game for Bemidji with 11 assists, while Kate Hildenbrand added seven points and 10 rebounds. Bolte pulled down eight boards to complement her scoring.

The Lumberjacks improved to 3-2 with the win and return to the court at Chisago Lakes at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.





Bemidji 63, St. Anthony Village 59

BHS 39 24 -- 63

SAV 21 38 -- 59

BEMIDJI (3-2) -- Johnson 22, Bolte 16, M. Bieber 9, Hildenbrand 7, Milbrandt 6, Zetah-Cornelius 3.

ST. ANTHONY (4-3) -- Abraham 11, Bauman 11, Timmins 10, Zielsdorf 10, Cassidy 9, Maile 7, Przybilla 1.