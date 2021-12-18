BISMARCK, N.D. -- The Bemidji State women’s basketball team wiped away the entirety of a 20-point deficit on Friday night against U-Mary, but the Marauders stole back a late win in a 70-67 battle in Bismarck, N.D.

The Beavers trailed by as many as 29-9 in the second quarter, but the offense came to life in the second half.

After a 33-24 halftime deficit, BSU went on separate 7-0 and 6-0 runs to come within 51-43 entering the fourth quarter.

Taylor Vold capped a 13-2 burst for Bemidji State when she scored on a backdoor layup to bring on a 62-62 tie with 2:08 to go. The deadlock was short-lived, though, because Megan Voit answered with a bucket 24 seconds later and U-Mary never trailed again.

The Marauders separated with back-to-back scores that restored a two-possession game, and Rachael Heittola’s congested half-court heave at the buzzer wasn’t enough to muster hope for overtime.

Heittola still finished with 23 points to lead all scorers. Vold also hit 12 points, while Trinity Yoder had 10.

Lexie Schneider poured in 18 points and nine rebounds for the Marauder cause.

BSU will hope to right the ship when it returns to action at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Minot State.





U-Mary 70, Bemidji State 67

BSU 6 18 19 24 -- 67

U-M 21 12 18 19 -- 70

BEMIDJI STATE (5-5, 3-3 NSIC) -- Heittola 23, Vold 12, Yoder 10, Zerr 6, Bachmann 5, Schires 5, Rezabek 3, Wolhowe 3. Totals: 27-60 FGs, 6-20 3-pt. FGs, 7-13 FTs.

U-MARY (7-7, 2-4 NSIC) -- Schneider 18, Voit 11, Williams 11, Zander 9, Rozell 7, Hakim 6, Ryckman 3, Wacha 3, Hasz 2. Totals: 28-61 FGs, 5-13 3-pt. FGs, 9-11 FTs.