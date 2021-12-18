BISMARCK, N.D. -- You’d have to go back seven decades to find a game like Friday for the Bemidji State men’s basketball team, and even that might not compare to what the Beavers did to U-Mary in Bismarck, N.D.

BSU blew out the Marauders 68-40. The 40 points surrendered is tied for the fewest the program has allowed since Jan. 12, 1951, a 76-28 win over Moorhead State.

Meanwhile, Derek Thompson joined an exclusive club as the sixth player in program history to score 1,000 points and pull down 600 rebounds.

Bemidji State (5-5, 2-4 NSIC) held the Marauders (3-8, 2-4 NSIC) to a 13-for-56 performance from the field (23.2%) and a 5-for-22 clip at the 3-point line (22.7%). Three U-Mary starters finished the night scoreless.

Thompson finished with a season-high 12 boards and now has 610 -- 84 rebounds shy of Steve Vogel’s all-time program record set in 1978. Thompson needs to average 5.0 rebounds per game to break the 44-year-old record after the first round of the postseason.

Alongside Thompson’s team-high 14 points, Mohamed Kone had 12 points for the Beavers, while Dalton Albrecht and Travis Bianco added 10 apiece.

BSU closes the calendar year with a 3:30 p.m. tipoff at Minot State on Saturday, Dec. 18.





Bemidji State 68, U-Mary 40

BSU 34 34 -- 68

U-M 15 25 -- 40

BEMIDJI STATE (5-5, 2-4 NSIC) -- Thompson 14, Kone 12, Albrecht 10, Bianco 10, Behrendt 7, Lowman 5, Landwehr 4, Sutherland 4, Olson 2. Totals: 29-57 FGs, 4-15 3-pt. FGs, 6-7 FTs.

U-MARY (3-8, 2-4 NSIC) -- Jackson 12, Warrens 8, Huntsberry 6, Sipes 4, Tollefson 4, Franks 3, Atelbauers 2, Dougherty 1. Totals: 13-56 FGs, 5-22 3-pt. FGs, 9-15 FTs.