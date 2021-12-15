Now you see them, now you don’t.

The Lumberjacks escaped from a tight game early, breaking out with a 16-0 run in an explosive 70-46 win over Little Falls at the BHS Gymnasium. But contrary to tradition, these magicians weren’t afraid to reveal their secrets.

“We just kept running and running, and we knew their legs would start to wear after a while,” head coach Steve Thompson said. “Our rotations were a little bit better on defense, their fatigue started to set in, and then we converted on offense. And that’s how you make a run.”

Tuesday’s performance didn’t even require any magic. The Jacks (2-2) simply assumed control after 10 minutes and never let up. It kept the Flyers (1-2) guessing whodunnit all night long.

“It’s amazing when you have chemistry like this,” junior Ethan Biehn said. “And coming off a loss and doing this, it just shows how great of a team we actually are. It’s amazing with these boys. It’s one of the best teams that you could ask for.”

The dominance was on full display late in the first frame, when BHS held Little Falls without a field goal for the final 8:00 of the half. All the while, Bemidji poured in 16 straight in a show worth the price of admission.

Kenley Vincent started things by poking a steal that he converted into a layup. Soon after, Isaac Severts and Biehn drained 3-pointers, and then Khai Branham, Biehn and Severts scored inside. Biehn finished the flurry by draining another triple for a 38-21 lead.

“This is a quality group of kids,” Thompson said. “They played hard tonight, and they’ve consistently been playing hard. It’s a lot of fun, and it’s exciting to be a part of it.”

Bemidji carried a 38-22 advantage into the break, and the difference continued to grow from there. The lead hit 30 at 63-33 on Biehn’s and-one layup with seven minutes to go, and the party was on to the finish.

“We wanted to get in the paint, be aggressive,” Biehn said. “… And we overall wanted to talk and help the helper on defense. We accomplished all those today, and it helped us get the win.”

Biehn finished with 18 points alongside a game-high 25 from Severts. Gavin Luksik also hit double-digits with 10 points.

But it wasn’t just the scoring that impressed Thompson. He liked that the defensive principles translated from practice to competition in a shut-down kind of way.

“It’s what we worked on yesterday,” Thompson said. “We put a lot of time into our defense and our defensive rotations, the different techniques that we need to be using. And it happened out on the court. It’s always a pleasure when you see (your work) in practice come to fruition on the court.”

Bemidji has a week off before hitting the road to play Detroit Lakes at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, in DL.





Bemidji 70, Little Falls 46

LF 22 24 -- 46

BHS 38 32 -- 70

LITTLE FALLS (1-2) -- Janski 8, Lutzke 7, Poser 7, Bode 6, Neu 5, Thoma 4, Czech 3, C. Gwost 3, Schultz 2, Z. Gwost 1.

BEMIDJI (2-2) -- Severts 25, Biehn 18, G. Luksik 10, Branham 5, Wilson 5, Vincent 4, Clusiau 2, B. Luksik 1.