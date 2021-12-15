Anthony Edwards went to the free-throw line with 26 seconds to play in Minnesota’s game Sunday in Portland.

The Minnesota Timberwolves led by three, so that trip to the charity stripe provided an opportunity to help Minnesota salt the game away.

Edwards knocked down both shots, and the Wolves went on to win 116-111.

Asked after the game what was running through his mind as he went to the line, Edwards’ response was: “Nothin’.”

“They’re free throws, they’re free. Even if I miss ’em, nothin’ is goin’ through my mind. Like I’m just — I know I’m gonna make ’em. I shoot ’em too much in workouts. I shoot ’em in the end of my workout when I’m dog tired. I shoot ’em all day long,” Edwards said. “I used to shoot 100 a day. When I’m not playing, like if I was hurt right now and I’m getting back, I’m shooting 100, 200 free throws a day. When I’m up there, I don’t hear the crowd, I don’t hear nothin’. It’s like I’m in the gym by myself. So I’m comfortable out there.”

A crowd can’t bother Edwards. Neither can the gravity of any given moment. He’s somewhat unshakable, and that’s part of the 20-year-old’s magic.

His confidence always remains sky-high. The same is true even when the wing is struggling, which he was ahead of that game in Portland.

In the four games prior to that victory, Edwards was averaging 17.9 points a game but also four turnovers while shooting 38 percent from the field and 28 percent from deep.

His defensive performance had slipped considerably, too.

“He’s got to get more locked in,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Saturday. “His awareness has been good all year, his competitiveness on the ball has been good all year … but it’s just not there right now.”

The same was true of most everyone on the Wolves roster, but the coaching staff will let Edwards know it. There is no shying away from criticizing the 20-year-old standout.

“Ant, we’ve been coaching him pretty hard and direct,” Finch said. “He’s really coachable. We like that about him.”

If anything, Finch thought Edwards’ struggles were merely a product of overthinking. He wants to correct all of his deficiencies and incorporate what he’s being coached to do, and sometimes it can prove to be just a bit much.

But there’s always a belief that he’ll get there. Even in Friday’s loss to Cleveland, Finch saw Edwards start to find his way.

“I thought (that) was one of Ant’s best games of playing quickly off the catch, cutting, spacing well,” said Finch, who also highlighted Edwards’ volume of attacks. “As that becomes less of a new dynamic and more of a normal one, then I think maybe we’ll feel better in that rhythm.”

Then came Sunday’s performance, where Edwards led the team with 24 points on an efficient 7-for-13 shooting performance from the field, 8-for-9 shooting from the free-throw line, four rebounds, three assists, a steal and just two turnovers.

The young wing was back on track. He never doubted that would be the case.

“I’m in the gym too much for my confidence to go down. I know it’s just a matter of what game am I gonna get my stuff back,” Edwards said. “I felt good (Sunday). I got in foul trouble. The foul trouble lowered my confidence. I’m like, (dang), man. But when I came back out I was being myself. I got my rhythm back, so now I’m good.”

And now that his “stuff” is back, he doesn’t plan on it going anywhere.

“It’s here for the rest of the season,” Edwards said.