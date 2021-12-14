Gone are the days of high school opponents and final scores lower than the winter temperatures. The incorporation of the 3-point line changed the game once more in the mid-1980s, and analytics and efficiency have dominated strategy in recent years.

But one constant through it all has been a common sense of pride that came with donning the Beavers’ green and white.

“A lot of players had a lot of pride playing for Bemidji,” said David Lee, BSU’s all-time leading scorer. “Coach (Karl) Salscheider really instilled that in us with work ethic and representing Bemidji State in a positive way. We really wanted to put out our best effort and represent the university the best we could.”

Lee scored 2,034 points for the Beavers, a number nobody has touched in the 34 seasons since he left the program. He’s had plenty of time to reflect on his BSU career, and it’s an era he remembers fondly.

“Bemidji was a great place for me to go,” he said. “It gave me a great experience there playing basketball, and I got my education. … It was a phenomenal experience for me there in many ways.”

He isn’t alone in that sentiment, either. Before Steve Vogel went on to teach anatomy and physiology at the university, he pulled down a program-record 694 rebounds for the Beavers from 1974-78. And he recalls the camaraderie shared among teammates.

“It was very much a team that not only worked together but really cared about one another,” Vogel said. “It was so much fun. We were out there playing as hard as we could, as much for each other as anyone else.”

Vogel’s rebounding record has stood for more than four decades, but he said “it’s a record that needs to be broken.” He may get his wish, as current fifth-year senior Derek Thompson has 598 rebounds and is on track to reach Vogel’s total.

“I would think he’s absolutely going to break it,” Vogel said with hope in his voice. “It’s been way too long.”

Bryce Tesdahl views his BSU tenure through similar rose-colored glasses. And he should, too, because Tesdahl led the team to a conference title, an NCAA Tournament berth and a program-record 22 wins in 2012. He walked away as Bemidji State’s all-time leader in assists with 561, shattering Lee’s previous record of 314.

“To take a program from maybe ground zero to the top was a rewarding process,” Tesdahl said. “I’m proud to be a Beaver. The university, the basketball program and the Bemidji community as a whole treated me so well.”

Same team, different ties

As their numbers can attest, Lee, Vogel and Tesdahl are three pillars of Beaver basketball. But all three have had wide-ranging experiences before and after their BSU days.

For example, Vogel was first a Lumberjack who won a state championship with Bemidji High School in 1974. He had a team-high 16 points alongside nine rebounds in the championship game, a 52-50 win over Richfield.

“I’m not singling out any kid for glory but I felt that Vogel grew with each game at the state,” Pioneer columnist Cliff Morlan scribed. “It was his blocked shot on Paul Meissner with less than a minute left that preserved the victory.”

Then there’s Tesdahl, who hails from the legendary McDonald family. Bryce’s grandfather, Bob McDonald, is the winningest coach in Minnesota high school sports history with 1,012 victories.

From Bob, a royal bloodline of McDonald coaches began to spread throughout the state, mostly on the Iron Range. The family tree includes Tesdahl, now the head boys basketball coach at Minnetonka High School.

And Lee stayed connected to the Beavers a generation later as his daughters Morgan and Tatum joined the women’s program. He even watched as two BSU men’s players -- Jake Schalow and Zach Noreen -- were recruited to the family when they married Morgan and Tatum, respectively.

“I was able to watch the men’s program and the women’s,” David Lee said. “The men’s program had some outstanding teams in that era. … It was really good to get back and see them play, get back in that gym.”

Community connection

Over the decades, hundreds of athletes have passed through the Bemidji State locker room. It’s true that only a select few have tied their names to school records, but affection from around town has been spread generously throughout the century.

For all that Tesdahl invested into Bemidji, he said the city gave it right back to him.

“The community embraced me,” Tesdahl said. “From the people I’m still connected with up there and obviously the teammates and friends I’ve made, it’s one place we always love to go back to.”

Perhaps nobody knows that bond better than Vogel, who grew up inside the old Carr Lake Schoolhouse and rose into a program legend on the other side of town.

“Bemidji is an incredible town for sports. It just absolutely loves its athletes and its programs,” Vogel said. “But it’s not in the sense that you might have in (a big city). It was in the sense of family. This is our town, these are our boys.”





Bemidji State all-time scoring leaders

David Lee, 2,034 points, 1984-88

Charles Hanks, 1,613 points, 2001-04

Mac Smith, 1,462 points, 1997-01

Mark Carlin, 1,410 points, 1963-67

Derek Thompson, 1,373 points, 2017-pres.





Bemidji State all-time rebounding leaders

Steve Vogel, 694 rebounds, 1975-78

Mac Smith, 654 rebounds, 1997-01

Scott Kramer, 639 rebounds, 1991-94

Logan Bader, 633 rebounds, 2016-20

Gary Wagner, 613 rebounds, 1970-73





Bemidji State all-time assist leaders

Bryce Tesdahl, 561 assists, 2008-12

David Lee, 314 assists, 1984-88

James Roberson, 302 assists, 2003-05

Christian Pekarek, 297 assists, 2014-18

Ja Morgan, 264 assists, 2018-20